Halo Infinite multiplayer could get a flash release on November 15

We face the final stretch of 2021 with three milestones: Xbox’s 15th Anniversary event, The Game Awards on December 9, and the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8. Three dates in which the entire community will be aware of every announcement and every move. However, like everything in this life, we could have more than one surprise and this time it seems that Halo will be the protagonist.

Especially because in the last hours different clues and leaks have appeared that would suggest that Microsoft would surprise us by advancing the launch of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite to next November 15.

Halo Infinite multiplayer launch imminent?

Indeed, if we pay attention to all the clues that we will now detail, those from Redmond would have decided to surprise us and advance the launch of the multiplayer part of Halo Infinite, leaving only the campaign for December 8. A movement that could be interesting and would begin to publicize the title for December. In addition, it must be remembered that this aspect of the game will be free to play and will be available to all users, not even needing a gold subscription to play.

But what are these clues? We mainly have three. On the one hand, the source code of Halo Waypoint itself, in which 11-15-2021 now appears as a value date for multiplayer. In addition, if we search Google for Halo Infinite, we find a two-day countdown that, indeed, ends on the same day of the anniversary event, November 15. Chance?





Finally, the source code of the Microsoft Store has also changed and now points, again, to the same day of November, placing the launch of multiplayer next Monday.

As we can see, separately they may be loose tracks or simple errors, but when we already have three options, all of them different, things get serious. Now, you have to keep in mind that in no case is it official and much less does it mean that it will be like that. Because in addition the Microsoft Store has been updated again and, surprise attention, the date is again December 8, 2021.

What can all this mean in the end? We cannot know for sure, but what we do have clear is that on Monday we will have new information about Halo Infinite. And if true, what would be launched, we repeat, would be only the multiplayer aspect, leaving the campaign for December. A perhaps logical move as seen in the two recent technical tests, where it was shown that the different game modes and servers are polished and ready for launch.