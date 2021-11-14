Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the most downloaded of the week on the Nintendo Switch eShop (11/13/21) – Nintenderos

One more week, we bring you the list with the most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

This time we see that Mario Party Superstars has lost the leadership it had held since its premiere due to the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which debuts in first position. Here are the complete lists:

All the games:

  1. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  2. Mario Party Superstars
  3. Shiny Diamond Pokémon – Reserve
  4. Amnesia collection
  5. Shin Megami Tensei V
  6. Dragon ball fighterz
  7. Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
  8. Blasphemous
  9. Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
  10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  11. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
  12. Among us
  13. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
  14. Shimmering Pearl Pokémon – Pre-order
  15. Thief Simulator
  16. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  17. Moto GP18
  18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  19. Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
  20. Minecraft
  21. Unpacking
  22. Cooking Simulator
  23. Gear.Club Unlimited 2
  24. Monopoly
  25. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
  26. Stardew valley
  27. Syberia 1 & 2
  28. Moonlighter
  29. Worms WMD
  30. Asterix & Obelix: XXL 2

Downloadable games exclusively:

  1. Amnesia collection
  2. Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
  3. Among us
  4. Thief Simulator
  5. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
  6. Unpacking
  7. Cooking Simulator
  8. Worms WMD
  9. Cuphead
  10. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  11. AER
  12. Resident Evil Revelations 2
  13. Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  14. Trivial
  15. Toby The Secret Mine
  16. Tennis Open 2020
  17. Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle
  18. Ghost 1.0
  19. Slime rancher
  20. Crash Drive 3
  21. Ghost n Goblins: Resurrection
  22. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
  23. Resident Evil 4
  24. Resident Evil Revelations
  25. Diablo II: Resurrected
  26. Outlast
  27. Dungeon Nightmares I & II
  28. Figment
  29. SteamWorld Dig
  30. Shift Happens

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Source: eShop.

