Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the most downloaded of the week on the Nintendo Switch eShop (11/13/21) – Nintenderos

One more week, we bring you the list with the most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

This time we see that Mario Party Superstars has lost the leadership it had held since its premiere due to the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which debuts in first position. Here are the complete lists:

All the games:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Mario Party Superstars Shiny Diamond Pokémon – Reserve Amnesia collection Shin Megami Tensei V Dragon ball fighterz Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Blasphemous Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 22: Legacy Edition Among us Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition Shimmering Pearl Pokémon – Pre-order Thief Simulator Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Moto GP18 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition Minecraft Unpacking Cooking Simulator Gear.Club Unlimited 2 Monopoly Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection Stardew valley Syberia 1 & 2 Moonlighter Worms WMD Asterix & Obelix: XXL 2

Downloadable games exclusively:

Amnesia collection Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Among us Thief Simulator Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Unpacking Cooking Simulator Worms WMD Cuphead Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom AER Resident Evil Revelations 2 Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Trivial Toby The Secret Mine Tennis Open 2020 Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle Ghost 1.0 Slime rancher Crash Drive 3 Ghost n Goblins: Resurrection Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil Revelations Diablo II: Resurrected Outlast Dungeon Nightmares I & II Figment SteamWorld Dig Shift Happens

Source: eShop.