Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the most downloaded of the week on the Nintendo Switch eShop (11/13/21) – Nintenderos

One more week, we bring you the list with the most downloaded games on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and the other focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
This time we see that Mario Party Superstars has lost the leadership it had held since its premiere due to the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which debuts in first position. Here are the complete lists:
All the games:
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- Mario Party Superstars
- Shiny Diamond Pokémon – Reserve
- Amnesia collection
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Dragon ball fighterz
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
- Blasphemous
- Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- FIFA 22: Legacy Edition
- Among us
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
- Shimmering Pearl Pokémon – Pre-order
- Thief Simulator
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Moto GP18
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
- Minecraft
- Unpacking
- Cooking Simulator
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2
- Monopoly
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
- Stardew valley
- Syberia 1 & 2
- Moonlighter
- Worms WMD
- Asterix & Obelix: XXL 2
Downloadable games exclusively:
- Amnesia collection
- Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic
- Among us
- Thief Simulator
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
- Unpacking
- Cooking Simulator
- Worms WMD
- Cuphead
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- AER
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Trivial
- Toby The Secret Mine
- Tennis Open 2020
- Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle
- Ghost 1.0
- Slime rancher
- Crash Drive 3
- Ghost n Goblins: Resurrection
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Outlast
- Dungeon Nightmares I & II
- Figment
- SteamWorld Dig
- Shift Happens
Source: eShop.