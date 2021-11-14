GP Brasil F1 2021: Brazilian Grand Prix, live: Schedule and where to watch the Formula 1 car race today on TV and online

LIVE | The Brazilian GP race minute by minute

It’s race day. Sunday arrived from Brazilian Grand Prix. From the Interlagos Circuit, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Checo Prez, Valtteri Bottas and even Pierre GaslyThey will fight to be on the podium of the Brazilian race.

In that sense, for Sunday all drivers and teams they will leave behind a weekend with a lot of controversy, above all, for Mercedes as they received two penalties, the first consisted of five places for a modification in their power unit, while the second and more important was the disqualification of Lewis hamilton for the sprint race.

In turn, the leader of the drivers’ championship, Max verstappen, was also sanctioned for touching the car of his greatest rival … although the penalty for the Dutchman was only financial.

It should be noted that the pilots also arrive on Sunday after the sprint race held on Saturday that was 24 laps and where, as we already mentioned, the seven-time champion of the world, Lewis Hamilton, had to start from last place.

The Brazilian Grand Prix race will be held on Sunday, November 14 at the Interlagos Circuit, same that you can follow it through Fox Sports 3, on Star +, in the official application of Formula 1 (F1TV) and in the minute by minute of BRAND Claro o’clock 11:00 hours Central Mexico time.

Results of the Free Practice of the Brazilian GP 2021

In free practice 1, Lewis hamilton was the fastest to beat the Red Bulls by Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez.

Results of the Qualy of the Brazilian GP 2021

Initially, Lewis Hamilton had taken the first position, followed by Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Checo Prez, however, after his sanction, the English larg from 20th place.

Results of the Sprint Qualifying of the Brazilian GP 2021

In qualifying through the sprint race, Valtteri Bottas took first place and three more points. Max verstappen followed in second place with two points, while Carlos Sainz He beat Checo Prez by taking away third place (and the extra point).

In what position does Checo Prez leave for the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Czech Prez start from the fourth position of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Mexican Grand Prix Race: Schedule and where to see When is it? Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Where is it? At the Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo. Brazil.

What time is it? 11:00 hours Mexico | 12:00 hours Colombia | 14:00 hours Argentina.

Where to watch live? On Fox Sports 3, Star +, F1TV and minute by minute on MARCA Claro.

