Ghana vs South Africa LIVE today (0-0) | 11/14/2021

Hasan Sheikh
57

2:26 PM6 minutes ago

23′

Ghana attacks, but fails to beat Williams’ goal

2:19 PM13 minutes ago

16 ‘

Kyeren again loses it alone in front of the arc

2:17 PM15 minutes ago

14 ‘

He loses it alone in front of the Jordan Ayew goal

2:15 PM17 minutes ago

12 ‘

Kudus is injured, Kyereh enters

2:10 PM22 minutes ago

7 ‘

Kudus finish off that goes off track.

2:07 PM25 minutes ago

4′

Match fought in the middle of the field, Ghana with the obligation looks for the rival goal.

2:03 PM29 minutes ago

ALREADY PLAYED

Roll the ball at Cape Coast Sports Stadium

1:43 PM an hour ago

Party in the visiting dressing room

1:19 PM an hour ago

Qualified for the qualifying round at CAF

There are already 5 teams classified to the final round of the African qualifiers to Qatar: Mali, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and DR Congo, are classified. Between Ghana and South Africa, a sixth classified is defined.

1:11 PM an hour ago

Starting Lineup- Ghana

12:09 PM an hour ago

Starting Lineup- South Africa

12:07 PM an hour ago

Welcome!

We started the coverage of the African qualifying match to Qatar 2022, in minutes we will share the line-ups.

6:05 PM20 hours ago

Do not leave here to follow Ghana vs South Africa live

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for the Ghana vs South Africa game live, as well as the latest information from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. Don’t miss a detail of the live match update and VAVEL coverage commentary.

6:00 PM21 hours ago

How to watch Ghana vs South Africa live?

5:55 PM21 hours ago

What time is the Ghana vs South Africa playoff game?

5:50 PM21 hours ago

Key Player- South Africa

Ronwen Williams will be important for the South African team, the goalkeeper will have to keep zero in his goal or prevent the score from being lengthened, to keep the option of going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

5:45 PM21 hours ago

Key Player- Ghana

Jordan Ayew, forward with power and imbalance, is key to the selection of the lone star. Together with his brother Andre, they aspire to lead their national team and take it to a new World Cup event.

5:40 PM21 hours ago

Recent history

5:35 PM21 hours ago

South Africa wants to reach its fourth World Cup

The South African team, absent from the last two World Cups, seeks this Sunday to advance to the stage and continue in the race for qualification to Qatar 2022. A draw against Ghana allows them to advance to the qualifying playoffs that define the World Cup qualifiers.

5:30 PM21 hours ago

Ghana must win at home to continue in the race to Qatar 2022

The lone star team is second in group G, and must beat their group rival with a good goal difference, to continue in the race to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Today marks two years since Ghana’s last victory against South Africa, and it would be the opportunity to win again against their rival this Sunday.

5:25 PM21 hours ago

Group G Standings – African Qualifiers

5:20 PM21 hours ago

The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

The game between Ghana vs South Africa will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, located in the city of Cape Coast, in Ghana. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 15,000 spectators.

5:15 PM21 hours ago

Start of transmission

.

