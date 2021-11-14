Ghana vs South Africa LIVE today (0-0) | 11/14/2021

23′
Ghana attacks, but fails to beat Williams’ goal
16 ‘
Kyeren again loses it alone in front of the arc
14 ‘
He loses it alone in front of the Jordan Ayew goal
12 ‘
Kudus is injured, Kyereh enters
7 ‘
Kudus finish off that goes off track.
4′
Match fought in the middle of the field, Ghana with the obligation looks for the rival goal.
ALREADY PLAYED
Roll the ball at Cape Coast Sports Stadium
Party in the visiting dressing room
Qualified for the qualifying round at CAF
There are already 5 teams classified to the final round of the African qualifiers to Qatar: Mali, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and DR Congo, are classified. Between Ghana and South Africa, a sixth classified is defined.
Starting Lineup- Ghana
Starting Lineup- South Africa
Welcome!
We started the coverage of the African qualifying match to Qatar 2022, in minutes we will share the line-ups.
Key Player- South Africa
Ronwen Williams will be important for the South African team, the goalkeeper will have to keep zero in his goal or prevent the score from being lengthened, to keep the option of going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Key Player- Ghana
Jordan Ayew, forward with power and imbalance, is key to the selection of the lone star. Together with his brother Andre, they aspire to lead their national team and take it to a new World Cup event.
Recent history
South Africa wants to reach its fourth World Cup
The South African team, absent from the last two World Cups, seeks this Sunday to advance to the stage and continue in the race for qualification to Qatar 2022. A draw against Ghana allows them to advance to the qualifying playoffs that define the World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana must win at home to continue in the race to Qatar 2022
The lone star team is second in group G, and must beat their group rival with a good goal difference, to continue in the race to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Today marks two years since Ghana’s last victory against South Africa, and it would be the opportunity to win again against their rival this Sunday.
Group G Standings – African Qualifiers
The match will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium
The game between Ghana vs South Africa will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, located in the city of Cape Coast, in Ghana. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 15,000 spectators.
