Ghana vs South Africa LIVE today (0-0) | 11/14/2021

Ghana attacks, but fails to beat Williams’ goal

Kyeren again loses it alone in front of the arc

He loses it alone in front of the Jordan Ayew goal

Kudus is injured, Kyereh enters

Kudus finish off that goes off track.

Match fought in the middle of the field, Ghana with the obligation looks for the rival goal.

Roll the ball at Cape Coast Sports Stadium

There are already 5 teams classified to the final round of the African qualifiers to Qatar: Mali, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and DR Congo, are classified. Between Ghana and South Africa, a sixth classified is defined.

We started the coverage of the African qualifying match to Qatar 2022, in minutes we will share the line-ups.

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for the Ghana vs South Africa game live, as well as the latest information from the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. Don’t miss a detail of the live match update and VAVEL coverage commentary.

Ronwen Williams will be important for the South African team, the goalkeeper will have to keep zero in his goal or prevent the score from being lengthened, to keep the option of going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Jordan Ayew, forward with power and imbalance, is key to the selection of the lone star. Together with his brother Andre, they aspire to lead their national team and take it to a new World Cup event.

The South African team, absent from the last two World Cups, seeks this Sunday to advance to the stage and continue in the race for qualification to Qatar 2022. A draw against Ghana allows them to advance to the qualifying playoffs that define the World Cup qualifiers.

The lone star team is second in group G, and must beat their group rival with a good goal difference, to continue in the race to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Today marks two years since Ghana’s last victory against South Africa, and it would be the opportunity to win again against their rival this Sunday.