George Clooney’s love letters to his wife Amal in confinement

George Clooney confesses a romantic. The protagonist of Midnight sky has just revealed a hitherto unknown facet that has caused a sensation among its fans. In an interview for the magazine AARP the Magazine, Clooney admits he’s one of the few who still writes letters to his wife. He started corresponding with his wife early in their relationship and, after six years of marriage, they haven’t stopped. “In confinement I wrote letters that she left on her desk, and she responded with a letter that she left me under my pillow “, He admits that one day he stopped being the most coveted bachelor in Hollywood to become a happily married man and father of two children, Ella and Alexander, three and a half years old.

“I believe in cards a lot. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck, among others, and I have them framed. If it were a text message, everything would be very different. Maybe that is something generational and this disappears in 20 years, but for me they have a lot of value because it means that someone sat down and took the time to write them, ”says the actor and filmmaker, who considers it an honor to receive a letter at this time that We are living in the middle of the technological revolution.

In the same interview, Clooney has revealed other unknown aspects in his life such as that he is a true handyman: “I was single for a long time and had no money, and you have to learn to repair things”, He confesses in the aforementioned publication and assures that “if we were on an island and I had to choose someone to survive, I would choose myself”, at the same time that he points out that his friends would also choose him.

During confinement she was able to put into practice some of her skills such as sewing. “I sew a lot of children’s clothes and some of my wife’s dresses that were torn a couple of times” or even carried out household chores. “It had been a long time since I had 15 washing machines in one day or that the mop passed over the floor, and I painted these doors “, he commented in a past interview with CBS Sunday Morning in which he claimed to have worked at home much more than normal.

His children Alexander and Ella are his true weakness, and he has decided to protect his privacy as much as possible, since he is clear that being the son of a Hollywood star is not an easy task. In fact, it was a factor to take into account when choosing their names. “I didn’t want weird names for our children; they are going to have enough problems for being the children of someone famous and successful “, explains and shares a detail of his life that was not pleasant for him due to his status as a star. The artist suffered a motorcycle accident in 2018 in Sardinia and what hurt the most is that there were people who thought of taking photos of him rather than helping him. “I’m not a cynical type, but I will always, always remember that moment, because no one ran to go ask for help or come to help. For them, the worst moment of my life was their entertainment. “In the fall of 2020, Clooney had to undergo neck surgery to treat a disc problem that could have originated from his accident and has not since returned to. ride a motorcycle.

