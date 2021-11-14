George Clooney’s hidden talent at age 60 that he discovered in quarantine

The quarantine that we have experienced due to covid-19 has changed us all a lot in various aspects. There are some who learned to cook, others became true experts in the world of sports, they learned to play an instrument and a long etcetera.

Well the very George Clooney has revealed that he discovered a hidden talent during this isolation and has wanted to tell about it in AARP magazine, we assure you that you are not going to expect it at all.

At almost 60 years old, the actor and direct has revealed that during these months of quarantine he has been sewing the clothes of his wife, Amal, and his children Alexander and Ella, his large family.

“I sew children’s clothes a lot. And my wife’s dress that got ripped a couple of times. I was single for a long time and had no money, and you have to learn to repair things, “he said during the interview.” If we were on an island and you had to choose someone to help you survive, I would choose me. Ask all my friends and they would choose me too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that. “

Besides, it was not the only thing he did, he also said that he painted his whole house again: “It was getting dirty and had paint buckets, and I was like, ‘Well, what else am I going to do?’ It made me feel better. And I put chicken wire all over the dog yard. “

