George Clooney asks that his children not be exposed through the media – Para Ti Magazine

Annoyed with different situations, he has expressed his anger regarding this issue and threatened to initiate some lawsuits

The actor and Amal clooney They have always taken great care of their private life and especially that of their children, Alexander and She, after his birth in June 2017. In fact, the French magazine Voici published some images of the little ones and the devoted parents they responded with a demand.

Invasive photographers

“During the past week the photographers of the magazine Voici scaled our fence, They climbed our tree and illegally took photos of our children inside our house. Make no mistake, the photographers, we are going to adopt legal measures, because the safety of our children requires it.“explained the interpreter.

It was not until the end of 2018 when, either through carelessness or a premeditated act, the prestigious international law and human rights lawyer he showed the twins’ faces for the first time. Was when Amal she walked happily through the cold streets of New York with the little ones in her arms. One of the few occasions in which they have allowed photographers to portray the faces of their children.

This week the British newspaper The Daily Mail has published some baby images of Billie lourd, protagonist of the series ‘American Horror Story’ without your consent, a fact that you have complained about George Clooney publicly.

“Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your posts, and having subsequently removed those photos, We ask that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your articles.s “, the interpreter began by saying in an open letter published to the American magazine Deadline.

“I am a public figure and I accept to have photos taken, often intrusive, as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children, however, have not made that commitment. The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confront and prosecute terrorist groups, so we must take all possible precautions to keep our family safe. “, has continued.

“We cannot protect our children if some publication puts their faces on the cover. We have never sold a photo of you, we are not on social media and we do not even post photos. It is not paranoid, but a real world problem, with real world consequences. We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is not much better than the need to prevent innocent children from being attacked.“has sentenced.