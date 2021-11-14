George Clooney and his wife Amal buy a farm with vineyards and the neighbors go crazy

George Clooney and his wife Amal They have revolutionized the French commune of Brignoles, one of the wine regions of ProvenceIn fact, great winelovers have set their eyes on the place and wanted to learn about the wines that are made there thanks to the couple, who have acquired a property in the area.

Major de Brignoles received George and Amal.

The mayor of the beautiful region was the one who broke the news through his account Twitter with a photo of the couple arriving at the farm late last week.

Didier Brémond, the aforementioned mayor, wanted to take advantage of the situation and placed himself in the middle of the photograph, between the renowned Hollywood actor and his wife Amal, a Lebanese-British lawyer specialized in international criminal law and human rights.

“Welcome to Brignoles,” he wrote on July 23. “Now it’s official. George and Amal clooney They are residents of our beautiful commune, “said the politician in his networks.

Brémond then added: “I had the pleasure of meeting them, at their invitation, at Domaine du Canadel.”

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, the property bought by the protagonist of “Ocean’s Eleven” was around 7 million euros.

Located in the Var area, the extensive Canadel estate occupies 172 hectares. In addition to a beautiful and important house, from the place they explain that there are vineyards, a swimming pool and olive groves on the property.

An interesting color fact is that with the purchase the famous couple has become a neighbor of Brad Pitt, as they are half an hour by car from Château Miraval, the estate that the blond protagonist of “Legends of Passion” and “You know Joe Black” owns in a condominium with Angelina Jolie and the Perrin family of winemakers.

So far there is no data or news to suggest that the Clooneys wish to start a wine project in Canadel; but his arrival emphasizes the interest that has grown in the area -especially from potentates and millionaire investors-, famous for its rosé wines.

The vineyard area in Provence has been in great demand in recent years. Buyers range from those looking for properties to have a different rhythm of life, looking for a more relaxed change and where the development of the vines is not strictly for generating profits, to investors with more serious wine projects and with successful production purposes.