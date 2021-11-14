From the Chamber of Deputies to Onlyfans! Carmen Salinas enters the world of adult content

Currently the actresses and models have found a new option to increase their income thanks to a new photo application where they share images with erotic content, yes we are talking about Onlyfans.

And is that famous like Noelia and Yanet García They have been so successful on this platform that they have even stopped doing another type of project thanks to the strong economic income that has allowed them to share images with little or no clothes.

In this situation, Carmen Salinas placeholder image announced to the media that very soon she could join these celebrities who show their body through OnlyFans.

Carmen Salinas bets on Onlyfans

It was during a meeting she did with her friends from the media while celebrating her birthday that when talking about the economic benefits of this application, the former deputy said that she was going to do it (upload photos to Onlyfans).

And is that Mrs. Carmen Salinas, before saying that I wanted to be part of the famous who upload seductive photos to Onlyfans, they were advised and asked if they were not forced to do something “other than teach”.

“Oh, I’m going to do it. They don’t loosen up, right, nothing else is teaching? I’m thinking about it, to see if I will do it “Carmen Salinas told the media

It was a joke?

Faced with these statements, immediately, Carmen Salinas placeholder image assured that her statements were only a joke because she was already too old to make that kind of “Ridiculous.”

On the other hand, actress and producer, said to agree with the famous who are part of this application where they earn a little extra money because it ensures that if they have a beautiful body and face they should take advantage of it as long as they only teach the body and do not give it.