From “Places that Speak” to Arjona: The dichotomous artistic tastes of Boric, Kast, Provoste, Sichel, Parisi, ME-O and Artés

When their campaign activities are about to end, the presidential flag bearers they took a breath to answer something other than what they are usually consulted as the cost of their government programs, security, the economy, among other matters, and they referred to their own tastes.

In this case, the representatives of Approve Dignity, Gabriel boric; of the Christian Social Front, Jose Antonio Kast; of the New Social Pact, Yasna Provoste; from Chile We Can More, Sebastian Sichel; of the People’s Party, Franco Parisi; of the Progressive Party, Marco Enriquez-Ominami and the Patriotic Union, Eduardo Arts, were approached by El Mercurio to find out their preferences in terms of culture and entertainment.

Here they showed you the dichotomous and surprising answers that all of them gave seven days before the elections that will take place on Sunday, November 21 and in which half of the senators, all of the deputies and half of the regional councilors will also be elected.

The tastes of each candidate:

Best Foreign Film: In this category, the candidates’ options are very dissimilar. For Arts “Clandestinos” (Cuban, 1987); while Boric it has “Manchester by the sea” and “Luna de Avellaneda; for Enriquez-Ominami “Citizen Kane” is the favorite and for Kast, “Brave Heart”.

In turn, Franco Parisi he says his is “Back to the Future”; for Yasna Provoked “Hidden Talents” and for Sebastián Sichel “The Great Beauty” by Pablo Sorrentino.

“Citizen Kane”, ME-O’s favorite movie classic. Credits: BBC.

Best Chilean Film: The flag bearer of Patriotic Union he stays with “El Chacal de Nahueltoro”; the Magellan deputy he prefers “The Building of the Chileans”; While for MEO “Dialogues of Exiles” is the one he likes the most.

The Republican Party leader prefers “Stephan versus Kramer”; Parisi did not respond, for the Senator DC “Agent Topo” is his favorite, and for him former Minister of Social Development “Mirage Man” and “The Good Life” are his favorites.

“El Chacal de Nahueltoro”, Chilean film chosen by Artés. Credits: FilmAfinity.

Best Play: The Candidate of Patriotic Union he chose “Desdicha Obrera”; the one of I approve of Dignity for “All Were My Children”; the one of PRO “La Negra Esther” as well as that of the New Social Pact; the one of Christian Social Front “The Miserables”; for the one Parisi, “The Violinist on the Roof” and for the Chile We Can More, “The Movie Counter”.

Best series: Artés did not answer this question, while Boric he mentioned “True Detective” and “Vientos de Agua”; for MEO the choice was easier since he opted for his creation: “Life is a Lottery.” For Kast is “Designated Survivor” is the option, while a Parisi he likes “Billions”. TO Provoked he likes “Virgin River” already Sichel “Vikings” and “The Replacement”.

“True Detective”. The best series for Gabriel Boric. Credits: HBO.

Best Actor and Best Actress: Eduardo Artés he stays with Nisim Sharim and Patricia Artés; Gabriel boric prefers Mario Horton and Francisca Walker; Marco Enriquez-Ominami opts for Jack Nicholson and Catherine Deneuve; to José Antonio Kast They are Anthony Hopkins, Paz Bascuñán and Delfina Guzmán.

Franco Parisi did not answer this question but Yasna Provoste named Richard Gere, Pedro Pascal, and Whoopi Goldberg; and Sebastian Sichel he stays with Robert De Niro, Néstor Cantillana, María Izquierdo and Cate Blanchet.

Paz Bacuñán, José Antonio Kast’s favorite actress. Credits: T13.

Best TV show: In the same order, the candidates answered “The Entertaining Culture ”; “Sports Zoom”; “Meeting Zone”; “Places that Talk”; “60 minutes” (CBS USA), “Journalism for All” (Argentina); “Manos a la Obra” (Discovery H&H); and the “Divine Food”.

Best concert attended: Arts he remembered when he saw “Arkang” in North Korea; Boric “Pearl Jam” (2005) and “Prosecutors Ad Hoc” in Punta Arenas; MEO “The prisoners”; Kast “Ricardo Arjona” in its first stage; Parisi “Madonna” in 2018 (Chile); Provoked “Los Jaivas” and Sichel “Rolling Stones ”(2016 Chile) and Ana Torroja with the San Sebastián University Symphony Orchestra.

Rolling Stones in Chile, the best concert Sichel attended. Credits: DG Media.

Best national and international singers: For the aspiring Patriotic Union, Rolando Alarcón and Joan Manuel Serrat; the one of I approve of Dignity opts for Camila Moreno and Silvio Rodríguez; for the PRO representative Violeta Parra and Ives Montand.

For who goes by Christian Social Front They are Alberto Plaza and Silvio Rodríguez; for the one People’s Party, La Ley and Adele; for the standard-bearer of the New Social Pact, Mon Laferte and Pablo Alborán and for that of Chile We Can More, Chancho en Piedra and Rolling Stones.

Favorite song: For Arts “El Necio” by Silvio Rodríguez; Boric he prefers “Detail of a woman with a hat” by Silvio Rodríguez, “La Chillaneja” by Violeta Parra and “Fantasma de Canterville” by Charly García. For Enriquez Ominami the best is “Wadu Wadu” from Virus; for Kast “I Love You” by Franco De Vita; for Parisi “My favorite person” from Río Rosas. To its turn, Provoked he prefers “Still Sing” by the late Mercedes Sosa; and Sichel “Train in Vain” The Clash.

Mercedes Sosa, Provoste’s favorite singer. Credits: Todomusica.

Best comedian: For Eduardo Artés, Bombo Fica; for Boric Bill Hicks; for MEO Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”; Kast, Parisi and Provoste coincide in Coco Legrand, but the latter includes “Palta Meléndez”; and Sichel admires Felipe Avello.

Fictional character with whom he identifies: In the same order the candidates prefer “Sherlock Holmes”; “Salvor Hardin”; “Heidi”; “Captain America”, “Batman”, “Captain Marvel” and “Mirageman”.

What is missing from TV ?: Artés said that Social and national identity; Boric, express the diversity and richness of the national culture; Enriquez Ominami said that he debates; Kast healthy mood; Parisi xx; Provoste considers that more sport, culture, educational channels and more transversality; and for Sichel only creativity.

First cultural measure as President: In the same order they answered: “Unleash a multinational cultural revolution”; “Create cultural points, increase the budget for the sector by 1%, reinforce the Heritage Law so that it complies with the Indigenous Consultation and the participatory process”; “$ 50 thousand bonus for young people to consume culture.”

“Promote Youth Orchestras”; “More cultural centers like Matucana 100 in all municipalities”; “New Book Law, new draft law on Heritage, after dialogue with the sector and review of all sectoral laws”; and, finally, “to open a great fund for the creative industry and the orange economy.”