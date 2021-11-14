From “Places that Speak” to Arjona: The dichotomous artistic tastes of Boric, Kast, Provoste, Sichel, Parisi, ME-O and Artés

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
55

When their campaign activities are about to end, the presidential flag bearers they took a breath to answer something other than what they are usually consulted as the cost of their government programs, security, the economy, among other matters, and they referred to their own tastes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here