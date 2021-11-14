From Liga MX they gave an ultimatum to Tuca Ferretti and his future at FC Juárez is in danger

Ricardo Ferretti received a sanction for his homophobic statements and the president of Liga MX was blunt for the future.

Ricardo Ferretti surprised the fans of FC Juárez after his press conference after the defeat against Tigres UANL where he issued homophobic statements that were repudiated by the directors of the MX League and the fans.

Through a statement, the authorities of the Mexican tournament ended up publishing a statement in which they revealed the sanction that will fall on their shoulders for the following season.

The Brazilian Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, coach of Juárez FC, was sanctioned this Thursday by the Mexican Football Federation with three suspension matches and an economic fine for issuing macho and homophobic comments.

Ferretti expressed the discriminatory words at the press conference after his team’s 3-0 defeat last Saturday against Tigres UANL on the last day of the regular phase of the 2021 Apertura tournament. “Are there old women (women)? No , Right? Fags? The first, who is going to be the first fag? Pure males then, “Ferretti told the media on his return to the University Stadium, which was his home from 2010 until the last Closing 2021, when he led the Tigers.

“Mr. Ricardo Ferretti is warned about his future conduct, since in the event that these types of actions are committed again, the Disciplinary Commission may impose more severe sanctions against him,” warns the statement in which they also delimit three parties suspension and a financial fine.

For his part, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, ended up being blunt: “” We are at an important moment to send a very clear signal. Soccer, the industry, the Federation, the owners, the fans are against any type of discrimination and we have the mechanisms to sanction “.

Finally, he warned: “There is no margin (for anyone in the industry). We are governed by regulations and, most importantly, by a code of ethics; all of us who are in football have to know that we are responsible for sending messages through the sport”