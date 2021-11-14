From Kate Winslet to Vanessa Guzmán, the stars who proudly defend the changes in their bodies

Actresses, singers, models have been criticized in social networks for the changes in their bodies, but the responses to the accusations have been based on asking for respect from the real women bodies.

The list goes from Kate winslet, Camila Cabello, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé and recently the mexican Vanessa guzman who have not been intimidated and have defended their curves and professions.

Kate winslet

The British actress defends her age, her wrinkles and the passage of time in her body, so she asked the director of Mare of Easttown, Craig zobel, that she did not change her belly in a sex scene, because she wanted her character to be as real to the audience as it was to her.

To meet that goal, the Oscar winner for The Reader he also asked, on two occasions, to remove any retouching by Photoshop of the series’ promotional posters.

Camila Cabello

The singer faced strong criticism in social networks after a photograph was released showing his bulging stomach, but the singer defended the imperfection of real bodies.

“Are curvy real women, cellulitis, stretch marks and we have to be the owners of this, baby, giving it something that it can feel ”, was the message that the singer spread after the teasing on the networks.

@camilacabello i luv my body ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

Christina Aguilera

Christina is one of the singers who began her career when she was a teenager, so with the passage of time and pregnancies, the artist faced various changes in her body, mainly after her pregnancies; However, Aguilera limited himself to love her curves.

“Women, definitely, we are under a microscope and under the massive scrutiny. As long as I am happy in my own skin, it is all I need ”, so he replied. Christina Aguilera when they asked him about his body.

Beyoncé

Throughout his career Beyoncé She has had to deal with comments about her figure, mainly after giving birth to three little ones. But Beyoncé he has been forceful in answering questions about his weight.

“The maternity It has taught me to value myself for who I am and not for me physical appearance. If 15 years ago someone had told me that my body would go through so many changes I would not have believed it, but right now I could not be more proud of my curves”Is one of his phrases.

Vanessa guzman

The actress and whoever Our Beauty Mexico in 1995 decided to dabble in a different discipline, the bodybuilding, for which he won a gold medal at the Vallarta Bodyfit. To celebrate it, he went up to Instagram a video in which she proudly showed her award; However, various users criticized the transformation of his body and compared it to that of a man. But she was proud of her achievements.

“I do not want to be offensive, but sadly most of those people who criticize are the ones who care less, they are people who do not practice any discipline, who does not know eat well and that he does not realize the benefits of a sport. To women who attack me, I always say ‘do I see myself as a man? Maybe you’re comparing me to your husband, and hopefully he’s like me, ‘”she replied.