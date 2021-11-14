From ‘Hidden Plan’ to ‘Dragged Across Concrete’: 10 pivotal heist and robbery movies of the 21st century

Will they succeed or not? Will they finally leave the place with the ‘treasure’ under their arms or will they be caught at the last of the seconds? Is the plan perfect or does it have a fissure that we have not been able to detect? Are you sure that guy who joined the team a few days before he struck is to be trusted? The best robbery and robbery cinema, in the end, works, shines and generates addiction due to a question of constant questions.
10 pivotal heist movies of the 21st century
1 Ocean’s Eleven
The relationship between the box office and Steven Soderbergh has never been particularly intense. While the vast majority of critics surrendered film by film to the talent of the filmmaker, the public never finished responding with excessive passion. Until ‘Ocean’s Eleven (Play a game)’, a remake of the 1960 film of the same name in which a group of eleven criminals go to work to round off the perfect shot, fleecing three of the most important casinos in the world at the same time. the city of Las Vegas. If we are looking for reasons for his worldwide success, the easy and obvious answer would be to quote his cast.
And it is that having, attention, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia, is to play it safe, with infinite guarantees. But it is also that Soderbergh returned to give himself body and soul, raising to infinity his ability to deliver the most elegant show possible. Everything in his direction is vibrant, playful, hilarious. One is fully aware that he is having a blast in this story full of surprises, charisma and fun. Skimming the perfect entertainment with your fingertips.
2 ‘Hidden plan’
Since its distant premiere, ‘Hidden Plan’ has only added supporters to its cause. The jewel of Spike Lee, that’s what it’s all about, has the backing of a cast in full form, with Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster living up to their legend and a Clive Owen who has rarely been better, and a script made of steel in which there is room for tension, social reflection and fun for (almost) all audiences. An elegant thriller with an unstoppable rhythm to which the years, far from aging, have been truly marvelous.
3 ‘Drive’
With ‘Drive’, everything pointed towards John McTiernan and it ended up being a bloody and delicate hug to Park Chan-Wook. Not bad at all for a movie about a guy who drives, right? Commanded by a Ryan Gosling exalted in his sobriety, ‘Drive’ was beyond praise, at that point where films become cult and reference.
Packed with dazzling influences, surrounded by a purely eighties setting, in the best sense, with superb photography work by Newton Thomas Sigel and a flawless soundtrack, this portrait of loneliness and turning the tough guy into a romantic hero He proved to have a lot of cinema inside in each of his steps. A contemporary classic.
4 ‘Before the devil knows you’ve died’
Sidney Lumet’s latest film, ‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’, is a kind of circular conclusion to the truly exciting filmmaker’s career. And it is that, fifty years after that unforgettable debut called ’12 men without mercy ‘, the director ended his career with another masterpiece of powerful dramatic depth, narrative complexity and memorable characters. A grim, captivating thriller of overwhelming internal violence that, with the invaluable help of such gigantic performances as those offered by Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke, Albert Finney and Marisa Tomei, ends up rising as one of Lumet’s roundest films. A masterpiece in the form of farewell.
5 ‘Medium hair scoundrels’
Woody Allen ushered in the 21st century with ‘Mean Rogues’, one of his most hilarious and underrated comedies. Starting from one of those great house brand ideas, a guy just out of jail who, tired of leading a boring and routine life, decides to open a cookie business next to a bank to dig a tunnel between both buildings and be able to Stealing it, the filmmaker manages to spin a series of infallible gags that, together with the already classic set of crazy, ridiculous and hilarious characters, complete a wonderful proposal of impossible robberies from start to finish.
6 ‘Origin’
The question was obvious: Is there life after ‘The Dark Knight’? It took Christopher Nolan no more than two years to respond as forcefully as possible. ‘Origin’ is his definitive show. A epic blockbuster, exciting, fast-paced and with an enviable ability to hypnotize thanks to a universe that drinks directly from that other masterpiece that is ‘Paprika, detective of dreams’ by Satoshi Kon, with which it shares many similarities, but to which the more than obvious influences are forgiven. His most personal film to date, starring an excellent Leonardo DiCaprio, contains all the keys with which we can identify the universe of a director that he found in this game of dreams within dreams, of lost loves, of second chances and endings. open cities and closed cities on themselves, a perfect artifact to demonstrate all their capabilities.
Nolan’s cinema in all its size, grandeur and giant aspect. A film that managed to definitively establish his status as an essential man in popcorn cinema and, at the same time, intelligent, bombastic and, above all, dazzling. With a good handful of scenes for posterity, ‘Origin’ works as a perfect entertainment machine, capable of turning its duration of almost three hours into an anecdote, of growing and growing until an unforgettable succession of final climaxes that round off an immeasurable work.
7 ‘Dragged Across Concrete’
After bursting expectations with his particular vision of the western (‘Bone Tomahawk’) and prison cinema (‘Brawl in Cell Block 99’), S. Craig Zahler confirms his status as a candidate for a new contemporary classic with ‘Dragged Across Concrete’, forceful reformulation of the police and robbery thriller.
Starring immense Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, contained like never before, this atypical, parsimonious and robust buddy movie manages to hypnotize through the pause, the countdown, the unexpected explosion and the impulse impossible to anticipate. Packed with anthological scenes, starring Jennifer Carpenter and the final climax leading the way, ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ once again makes it clear that following in Zahler’s footsteps is going to be one of the most exhilarating film exercises of the next few years. We cross our fingers so that the streak continues.
8 ‘Baby Driver’
Touching the ceiling. Round the play. Keep your balance, raise the bar and hit the very center of the bullseye. You can look for all the metaphors in the world, but none will live up to the certainty that ‘Baby Driver’ supposes, by far the best film signed by Edgar Wright to date. Thus, the proposal of his filmography closest to a perfectly recognizable genre, robbery cinema with fast-paced chases and a romantic subplot, becomes a whole tour de force in substance and form in which Wright continues to reinvent scene after scene a blockbuster model that, hopefully, represents a turning point in this area.
Beyond that its cast is dazzling and its plot is as unpredictable as we would have dreamed of, what we have with ‘Baby Driver’ is the act of cinematographic maturity of an author, let’s release stripes, who has earned the future that opens before him. Wright in a permanent state of grace. And of contagious euphoria.
9 ‘Snatch. Pigs and diamonds’
If you need to resort to a film to define Guy Ritchie’s cinema, do not hesitate, here is what you are looking for. The director and screenwriter took the most outstanding virtues of his debut and elevated them to infinity with one of the funniest, most forceful and dazzling films that a century that had just begun, let’s talk about the 2000s, would see in its first decade. Those who constantly cited Tarantino and Scorsese as main references, had another feast of hits and outstanding winks that, far from being gratuitous tributes, complemented each other perfectly in a real shot of adrenaline, tension and nerve to the criminal genre.
Ritchie was hitting the roof with ‘Snatch. Pigs and Diamonds’, his best work to date, and incidentally got Brad Pitt to add another unforgettable character to his career. Messy pieces of a puzzle that ended up acquiring a dazzling coherence with one of those climaxes that create school. Ritchie and his pigs and diamonds conquered the world with the English flag in their teeth. An essential movie
10 ‘The panic room’
The temptation after watching, again, ‘The Panic Room’, the most underrated film of David Fincher’s impeccable career, is to stick with the virtuosity of the dazzling direction, a formal finish that seems to overshadow everything else and which, by the way, has been discovered in recent years as an important source of influence within the genre.
In any case, if we learn to combine the background with the form, we will meet two female characters of undoubted strength, a mother and a daughter played by Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart with bulletproof conviction and delivery. A reflection of maternal protection above all things, caring for and defending the kingdom of what is hers and can never be taken away. Everything else is secondary. And even Fincher knows it.
Throughout the history of cinema, this genre so particular and loved by critics and the public, has been adding jewel after jewel, reaching on many occasions the desired unanimity of enthusiasm. Another key to success would be the ability to strike an almost perfect balance between action, suspense, drama, comedy, and surprise. Everything finds its space when it comes to robbing the cinema bank.
And that triumph is something in which these ten proposals, released in the 21st century and celebrated as fabulous entertainment in which one cannot afford to breathe or, of course, blink. Movies about robberies and robberies that they continue to conquer like the first day based on cinema in a permanent state of lucidity. Loot more than justified. And deserved.