From ‘Hidden Plan’ to ‘Dragged Across Concrete’: 10 pivotal heist and robbery movies of the 21st century

The relationship between the box office and Steven Soderbergh has never been particularly intense. While the vast majority of critics surrendered film by film to the talent of the filmmaker, the public never finished responding with excessive passion. Until ‘Ocean’s Eleven (Play a game)’, a remake of the 1960 film of the same name in which a group of eleven criminals go to work to round off the perfect shot, fleecing three of the most important casinos in the world at the same time. the city of Las Vegas. If we are looking for reasons for his worldwide success, the easy and obvious answer would be to quote his cast.

And it is that having, attention, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle and Andy Garcia, is to play it safe, with infinite guarantees. But it is also that Soderbergh returned to give himself body and soul, raising to infinity his ability to deliver the most elegant show possible. Everything in his direction is vibrant, playful, hilarious. One is fully aware that he is having a blast in this story full of surprises, charisma and fun. Skimming the perfect entertainment with your fingertips.

