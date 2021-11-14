France feasts and wins their ticket to the World Cup

PARIS.

The France team will have the chance to try revalidate the title achieved in Russia-2018 next year in Qatar, after sealing the classification with an 8-0 win against Kazakhstan, with four goals from Kylian Mbappé and a doublet of Karim Benzema.

With this victory, the ‘Bleus’ add 15 points, enough to be out of reach of Finland, second of Group D with 11 after winning this Saturday in Bosnia, which is out of the possibility of playing the playoffs.

The public cited in the Princes Park barely suffered and could soon begin to celebrate qualifying: in minute 6 Benzema opens to the left wing where it is incorporated Theo Hernandez and the side of Milan makes the pass of death so that Mbappe send the ball into the net.

Six minutes later, a bad start from the Kazakh goalkeeper allowed Kingsley Coman it will happen Mbappe, who scored the second to empty goal.

The protagonists repeated in the third goal that sentenced the game shortly after half an hour: center of Coman and Mbappé cross header mark (32).

Benzema He joined the party with a couple of goals at the start of the second half: first by finishing another center from Hernandez (55) and shortly after taking advantage of a ‘gift’ from Mbappé (59).

With this doublet, the Real Madrid striker adds 35 goals with the ‘Bleus’, surpassing David trezeguet and staying as the 5th highest scorer in history of the French national team.

Didier Deschamps’ men continued to press the accelerator until the end and rounded off the win with goals from Adrien Rabiot (75), Antoine Griezmann from penalty (84) -which adds 42 with the Bleus, being the third historical top scorer- and Mbappé’s room, cross shot from inside the area (87).

The meeting started with an impressive minute of silence in memory of the victims of the 2015 Paris attacks, of which this Saturday marks six years.

