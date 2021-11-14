Former Secretary of Culture of Morelos is charged with paying for a book that was never published

By Estrella Pedroza

Cristina Faesler, former Secretary of Culture of Morelos, was charged by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office because allegedly managed the payment of almost a million pesos for Vettoretti Impresores for the realization of a book that was never published with which he incurred the crime of improper exercise of public service.

The same accusation weighs on Manuel Zepeda, former undersecretary of Promotion of the Arts; and Héctor López, former general director of Administrative Management; meanwhile, José García, former general director of Museums and Exhibitions, illegal exercise of public service is attributed to him.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the former official and the three former officials “did not prevent almost a million pesos from being paid for a book that was never made.”

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that “with the evidence presented in hearings of November 8 and 9, 2021, it was possible to establish that on March 3, 2014 an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Culture of Morelos and the National Council to Culture and the Arts (Conaculta) for carrying out various cultural projects of the Editorial Fund, including the aforementioned book“.

“Derived from said agreement, on July 28, 2014 Conaculta transferred to the Ministry of Finance of the Government of Morelos, resources for 32 million 62 thousand 151 pesos and within the agreement the execution of a consistent project was established in the elaboration of a book in homage to Joy Laville, a naturalized Mexican English painter who lived in Cuernavaca ”.

According to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office it is known that initially it was considered the production of 2 thousand copies although in the end the production of only a thousand books was agreed.

The production and printing of the book should have been executed on December 31, 2014.

Nevertheless, former secretary Cristina Faesler promoted the date change Through various offices and Conaculta agreed to modify the completion of the book as of June 30, 2015, warning him that if it was not completed on that date, he would have to reimburse the money to the Federation Treasury.

Among other changes in the agreements, reported by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, include the budget reduction in book costs, going from 761 thousand pesos to 689 thousand pesos for its design and edition, and from 839 thousand to 590 thousand 199 pesos for printing.

“The former official allegedly promoted new extensions to end the production of the book, which were rejected by Conaculta and on September 15, 2015, the Council requested the refund of the money, since the book was not made, “says the statement.

During the indictment, the agent of the Public Ministry highlighted that the four former officials did not prevent the payment of 590 thousand 199 pesos from being made on January 28, 2016 to Vettoretti Impresores, outside the deadlines established by Conaculta.

According to an expert opinion provided by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, it specifies a patrimonial damage of 908 thousand 999 pesos for payments made and which are not justified.

After making the accusation, the agent of the Public Ministry requested the judge as precautionary measures, the imposition of a monthly periodic signature and the prohibition to leave the countryMeanwhile, 144 hours were granted to the defense for the hearing of connection to the process.