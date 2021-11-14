Forensic Medicine will carry out the fifth burial of the year where 26 bodies will be buried – Hondudiario

*** Family members can approach the forensic offices that are located in the hospital complex behind the Hospital Escuela Universitario in the capital.

Forensic Medicine reported in the last hours that in the cold rooms of the Forensic Pathology department there are more than 40 corpses not claimed by their relatives; For this reason, on November 20, the fifth burial of the year will take place, where 26 bodies will be buried, all of them as unidentified and male.

These corpses that remain since June and that their cadaveric uprisings have been carried out in different places such as Comayagua, Siguatepeque, Danlí, San Juan, Intibucá, La Esperanza, Catacamas, San Lorenzo.

Also the urban area of ​​Tegucigalpa; specifically colonies such as Kennedy, Zapote Norte, Lomas de Toncontin, Villa Adela, Alemán, Las Crucitas, Tres de Mayo, Concordia shelter and 11 cadaveric uprisings that were carried out in the Morgue of the University School Hospital (HEU).

It is worth mentioning that the Directorate of Forensic Medicine carries out these burials with the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office of the Central District, who donate the land and the coffin, allowing these citizens to be buried in a dignified and humanitarian way in the cemetery located at kilometer 14 , exit to the department of Olancho.

Honduran / AB

