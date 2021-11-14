Finance, Welfare and Health, with budget increases; shave Infrastructure and Education

By 2022, the Ministries of Finance, Welfare and Health will have the largest budget increases from the government of Puebla; in contrast, Infrastructure, Administration and Education suffered cuts.

The foregoing is derived from the initiative of the Puebla Expenditure Law for the following year that contemplates the exercise of 104,094 million 385 thousand 686 pesos.

In the breakdown of labeled and unlabeled resources, it is noted that 11 dependencies had increases, while eight had downward adjustments.

The Ministry of Planning and Finance is the most benefited agency, as it will receive 5,022.9 million pesos more, achieving a sum of 20,716.3 million pesos for next year.

The budget of the Ministry of Welfare would rise to 11 thousand 631.8 million pesos and that of Health to 11 thousand 090.9 million pesos.

Also, Public Security obtained 154.3 million pesos more to have 3 thousand 611.4 million pesos.

Other dependencies with increases are Labor, Rural Development, Government, Public Function, Environment, the Legal Department, as well as Mobility and Transportation.

Meanwhile, the agencies with the greatest budget cut are the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) whose resources would decrease by 232.8 million pesos, which would be left with 32 thousand 758 million income.

The spending of the Secretariat of Infrastructure will also drop 158.7 million pesos, remaining with 2 thousand 894.2 million pesos; that of Administration was reduced by 45.5 million and will receive 839.7 million pesos.

BUAP will receive a budget increase

The budget increase of 3.6% to the Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) stands out, since it will have 7 thousand 002 million 886 thousand 969 pesos, that is, 248.8 million pesos more.

While, the local Congress and the Superior State Audit (ASE), will obtain 420.4 million pesos and 193.7 million pesos, respectively.

The Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) will receive 993.7 million pesos; the Human Rights Commission (CDH) 35 million pesos; the State Electoral Institute (IEE), 347.9 million; the Electoral Court of the State of Puebla (TEEP) 18.9 million and the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) 1,446 million pesos.

Via: Puebla Municipalities