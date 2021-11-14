Filtered out! new Suzuki S-Cross appeared before its premiere

There is no more mystery in front of the new Suzuki S-Cross. Spy images from Japan allowed us to meet the renewed crossover of the Japanese brand.

Until now, there was no idea what the new generation of the Suzuki s-cross, whose debut is scheduled for November 25. But the secret was unveiled before time thanks to a couple of spy images spread by the Instagram page “Suzuki Garage”, run by fans of the brand around the world. Total, there is no mystery.

It is clear that this SUV will be completely renewed, with a new grill style and an evolution of the known lines in the current model. Also I know will reinforce the technology endowment And it will have versions with some degree of electrification, just like most Suzuki vehicles.

Without a doubt, it is a very important novelty for this brand that has been renewing several of its models internationally. The current generation of S-Cross dates back to 2013 and after eight years, it urgently needed a replacement.

New style

Now, the Suzuki S-Cross will sport a larger front grill with a horizontal chrome line, as well as a new bumper, LED optics with several light units and the inevitable black plastic protectors on the underbody. By the way, now this last piece is wider, seeking to enhance the SUV style in this vehicle.

All this is a sample of the new design language that little by little, Suzuki has been applying to some of its vehicles such as the XL7. Thus, it will seek to gain relevance in an increasingly aggressive and competitive market, where the current S-Cross had gone rather unnoticed.

One of the novelties will be the adoption of electrified mechanics, which will be added to versions with 4 × 4 traction. It is also very sure that you will receive advanced security assistance. But beyond that general data, no more details will be known until the day of its unveiling.

By the way, that will happen on November 25 and a few weeks later, it will hit the showcases of Japan and Europe. Presumably we will have it in Colombia next year, but let everything happen in due course. For now, here are the photos.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla. Source: Suzuki Garage, via Instagram.

