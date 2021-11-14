Fernanda Gómez, wife of “Canelo” Álvarez, boasts an expensive look with a bag and sneakers worth 120 thousand pesos

Fernanda Gomez She has been noticed on social networks for being the wife of the Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who in addition to standing out for his talent in the ring, has attracted attention for his life of luxury, something he seems to share with his wife, because on her recent trip to Paris the influencer showed off an expensive tennis and bag look with value of 120 thousand pesos.

The relationship of Gómez and Álvarez It began in 2016, and although it has gone through some complications, because in 2017 they separated, it was in May of this year when they decided to seal their love with the yes I accept, because they finally got married in a fabulous celebration.

The businesswoman and influencer has a daughter named María Fernanda, fruit of its relationship with the boxer And thanks to her Instagram account, where she is followed by more than 1 million fans, we can see that she likes fitness, fashion, travel and, above all, luxuries.

In April 2019, she started in the business of personal care and the sale of women’s clothing; Fernanda Gómez Nailbar & Boutique opened her company, a beauty center located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. It is known that she is 24 years old, and has also worked as a model.

Fernanda Gómez and her expensive look of 120 thousand pesos

After Canelo won last weekend’s fight against Caleb Plant, the boxer and his wife decided to take a few days off, and it was Fernanda herself who shared some photographs on her social networks of her trip to Paris, France.

The influencer’s Dior sneakers cost $ 1,090. Photo: Special

As in other times, the couple’s vacations could not be simple, since it can be seen that they have traveled with all the luxuries, and it was Gomez who has most attracted the attention of Internet users for his outfits, as he has shown off clothes and accessories of thousands of pesos.

In one of the images he shared Fernanda, in which she is seen posing from the Palace of Versailles, the influencer and businesswoman wears a bomber jacket in grape color, which she combined with black pants and expensive French brand Christian Dior footwear.

According to the official website of the fashion firm, the sneakers that he boasted Gomez with a lot of style they have a value of 1,090 dollars, which would be more than 22,300 Mexican pesos. While the bag that the beautiful girl carries boxer’s wife It belongs to the Louis Vuitton firm, and has a cost of 4,750 dollars (97 thousand 472 Mexican pesos).

Thus, Fernanda shows that she is one of the famous wives of athletes who like to live in luxury and especially to dress with the most recognized brands of clothing, footwear and accessories worldwide.

His Louis Vuitton bag is worth more than $ 4,500. Photo: Special

