Features, prices and more details

Just a few days ago, a very special vehicle was presented within the firm Subaru Well, we are talking about its first 100% electric SUV. For now, the Solterra It has only been unveiled in its Japanese specs and will make its left-hand drive debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in a few days. Its arrival will take place in 2022, the year in which a long-awaited version could debut for all those who consider the new creation of the Japanese brand boring.

STI formula

Many will think that Subaru’s first electric vehicle is not the most attractive we have seen, especially because of its similarities to the Toyota bZ4x. They are almost identical, although Subaru tries to differentiate them with some other different aesthetic element, especially on the front. However, the company could take another more drastic route by creating a variant Solterra STI. This would be the best way to differentiate your product, although there does not seem to be much interest in a sports version that the renowned artist imagines. X-Tomi Design.

The designer presents us with one of those virtual recreations that it is a pleasure to contemplate, since the work carried out on the basis of the Solterra is noticeable and opens us to a world of imagination in which an electric could certainly be exciting thanks to the STI formula. The first thing that stands out is the color blue that so characterizes the sports versions of Subaru, with wheel arches painted in the same tone as the body, as well as a grill that opens to allow the passage of air flow. The hood is also different and sports an opening that is not necessary in a vehicle of this type, but it gives it a very sporty touch.

A contrasting black roof and a height of the lowered body they make the Solterra STI have a more intimidating presence. Black rims and low profile tires help too. Another noteworthy detail is that the black plastic lining along the bottom of the doors disappears, and a small splitter is also added to the front bumper. As for the rear, we do not have any images, but it seems that the roof spoiler is a bit more aggressive.

It will come true?

With jobs like this one realizes how easy it could be to differentiate the Subaru Solterra from the Toyota bZ4X. It is possible that some preparers also offer their own formula, with different components that allow both SUVs to differentiate themselves and present a more similar image to the STI of the images, in the case of the Subaru. We will see if in the future the Japanese brand dares with a sports version of this type.

