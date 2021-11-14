Fans applaud Billie Eilish, Linkin Park, and other artists for stopping their performances for safety

Billie Eilish, Linkin Park and more artists are earning accolades for heeding security concerns during past live performances.

Images of these incidents gained renewed attention on social media on Monday (November 8).

Safety concerns during the concerts were discussed online following the deaths of eight people after fans of the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly took the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating the cause of chaos at the sold-out event founded by Scott. About 50 thousand people were there.

Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd waves say they are often the result of density – too many people crammed into a small space. The crowd is often running away from a perceived threat or towards something, like an artist, before hitting a barrier.

In a video posted on social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for help for someone in the audience: “Security, someone, help quickly.”

Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews, and a review of concert procedures to find out what went wrong on Friday (November 5).

In September of this year, Billie Eilish called security at one of his own concerts, interrupting his performance to ask, “Security, why aren’t you paying attention? Like in reality. “

Images shared on Youtube In 2018 they also show Eilish interrupting a show to ask about a fan who seemed to pass out and handing a bottle of water to those who helped her.

A video Linkin Park stopping a concert over fan concerns also resurfaced over the weekend. Mike Shinoda can be heard in the clip asking the band to “hold on”. Chester Bennington then asks the crowd to “pick it up [al fan] right now “before asking attendees,” When someone falls, what do you do? “The crowd then responds,” Pick them up. “

Other resurfaced clip shows Post Malone getting off stage during a concert, ostensibly to help a fan. “She needs help. That girl back there,” you can hear him say. “She needs help. Do you see it? “

A video Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters confronting, and eventually expelling, a fan who seemed to be causing a riot also received thousands of likes.

Associated Press contributed to this report.