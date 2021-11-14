Famous in jail and why they got in





Despite their magnificent talent for film or television, there are actors who do not know or knew how to put their feet on the ground and let excesses and fame control their lives and ended up in a bad situation.

Famous in jail who today are great faces of cinema

Famous of the style of Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Rodriguez or Robert Downey Jr are some of the faces best known of the cinema and television that the excesses of fame and it gives the feeling that they they don’t know the true weight of fame. Many of them have a natural talent when it comes to being in front of the camera but when the lights go out they don’t know how to be in control of it.

We are going to number in a small list with some of the famous in jail, and the reasons why they entered

The first on the list of celebrities in prison is Lindsay Lohan, the protagonist of Herbie at Full Speed or from Crazy Friday And perhaps she is the actress who can be considered as the one who has had the most occasions to get on stage, with which, she has been the protagonist of several scandals. The young woman who has been in prison on several occasions, for different reasons, one of them driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as illicit drug possession.

As to Michelle Rodriguez We can say that the protagonist of Fast and Furious has taken roles in fiction to reality and that has brought her consequences because she has caused certain problems on the highways due to the fact that many times she has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and that has led her to spend 25 days in the jail.

Nevertheless, Mark Wahlberg is another of the actors that is part of this list because of the situation of a simple arrest or passing through the cell of a police station over the course of a few days. The actor was charged with murder and spent more than a month under arrest for having lost the vision of a subject during a fight. He was too lucky because the issue did not lead to something more serious and, therefore, he was able to spend only two years in actual prison.

Another actor who has spent a season in jail is Edward Furlong, who became famous thanks to Terminator 2 next to Arnold schwarzenegger and is that Furlong already has a stain on his criminal record, so he does not have a good relationship with justice. What has happened to him is that he had to spend two months behind bars but was able to clear his sentence thanks to entering urgent rehabilitation to combat or treat his addictions. Due to his drug addictions, the actor is about to lose everything by being accused several times of domestic violence and violation of his probation.

The Marvel universe has also been tainted by justice because one of its most famous faces is Robert Downey Jr who has been very close to serving a criminal sentence because drugs have played a trick on him in his professional career, Con which, it was thought that he could spend three years in prison but the justice decided that he should spend a year serving a custodial sentence.

Jamie waylett, best known for his character as Vincent Crabbe In the Harry Potter saga, he spent two years in prison and this is the reason why he could not record the final parts of this mythical saga. This fact has caused an impediment for him to continue with his career and so he decided to take a break until all his legal problem has a solution.

On the other hand, Wesley Snipes has spent three years of his life confined in a prison, after this he had to reintegrate himself into society and restart his life. The reason for which he cleared his sentence was an accusation of tax evasion, from then on he was able to act again and recorded films such as “The Expendables” 3 where he had a leading role.

What’s more, Danny trejo He is one of the best known actors thanks to his violent roles in different films such as Spy Kids among others. An important fact is that the American is one of the actors who has spent the longest time in jail because he has served a 10-year sentence. The reason he has been arrested is for an armed robbery and all this experience behind bars has served him to carry out future roles in the cinema.

The actor Tim Allen, brother of the controversial Woody Allen, was accused of drug trafficking a few years ago because they found 650 grams of cocaine in an airport in the United States and it was made available to the authorities as soon as possible. After acting in favor of justice, the actor had a much lower sentence thanks to the fact that he gave the names of the other people involved.

Maria Linares