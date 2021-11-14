Exatlón México: What will happen in the chapter of this Sunday, November 14

Exatlón México is one of the favorite sports competitions of Mexican viewers and has millions of followers throughout the country, thanks to the exciting races and circuits that Guardians and Pathfinders athletes face every day.

The duel between Guardians vs Conquerors makes viewers on the edge of the seat because no one wants to say goodbye to any of the contestants in season five.

According to the comments on the official account of Exatlón México, the public is in support of the red team, which has been vulnerable to various challenges, although the participants who remain are among the strongest.

Who will be eliminated from Exatlón México this Sunday, November 14?

Although the spoiler accounts on social networks have not revealed the details of the elimination, we already know the name of the participant who will have to leave the lands and beaches of Exatlón, and the fans of the red team did not like the news.

The duel that the participants will face will be between red and blue, but the one eliminated from the battle will end up being the Falg Football player, Gabriela espinoza, who has caused controversy among fans of the red team due to his poor performance.

