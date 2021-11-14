Exatlón México: They filter 4 NEW LEGENDS that will return to reality

The rating for the fifth season of Exatlón México increased after the Legends faced off against those of the New Generation.

TV Azteca wants more people to see the reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique and is planning a second match.

Mati Álvarez and Aristeo Cázares returned to tour the demanding circuits despite the fact that they now work as drivers of the weekend edition of Venga La Alegría.

Evelyn Guijarro, Valery Carranza, Jazmín Hernández, Keno Martell, Ernesto Cázares and Javier Márquez also returned to the exotic beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Will Casandra Ascencio return to Exatlón México?

Casandra Ascencio had problems with Mati Álvarez, who did not want to give him the 250 thousand pesos that he promised him if he reached the Grand Final of the Exatlon Cup.

The ‘MVP’ was upset with the Ajusco television because it gave much prominence to the ‘Golden Champion’, who said that she did not give her part because she won the award with the sweat of her brow and because she found out that she was talking bad behind his back.

The basketball player touched her thousands of followers by hinting that she would return, telling them that she is very grateful for the support she has received in recent months and that she is training to integrate again.

The followers of the popular program want to see Casandra Ascencio compete against the other basketball players Marcela Pérez and Nataly Gutiérrez.

Second confrontation between Legends and New Generation

In social networks they assure that in a few weeks the Guardians and the Conquerors will join forces again to face the Heroes and the Titans.

It is said that Casandra Ascencio, Zudikey Rodríguez, Patricio Araujo and ‘Nano’ would be the four athletes who would have a special appearance in the fifth season of Exatlón México.

