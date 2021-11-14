Exatlón México: All this will happen on ELIMINATION Sunday (November 14)

This Sunday, November 14, week 13 of the Exatlón México: Guardians vs Conquerors and, as expected, it will be a day with a lot of controversy, discussions and interesting duels.

The second will be held battle for survival in the circuit of ‘End of the world’ to be completed by throwing balls to break tiles. It must be remembered that the injury of Jahir ocampo This week’s elimination dynamics changed and now it is women who are in danger.

