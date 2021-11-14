Exatlón México: All this will happen on ELIMINATION Sunday (November 14)

This Sunday, November 14, week 13 of the Exatlón México: Guardians vs Conquerors and, as expected, it will be a day with a lot of controversy, discussions and interesting duels.

The second will be held battle for survival in the circuit of ‘End of the world’ to be completed by throwing balls to break tiles. It must be remembered that the injury of Jahir ocampo This week’s elimination dynamics changed and now it is women who are in danger.

According to information from the Analista TV channel, throughout the program we will see a sharp drop in Yusef farah, a constant exchange of shouts between the teams and, again, Gabriela espinosa will be in the eye of the hurricane by calling the blues ‘dogs’.

Faced with such a situation Thalia Villavicencio He pointed out that there should be lines of respect between the contestants.

Who will be eliminated from the Exatlón TODAY, November 14?

In recent days it was circulated that the next eliminated from Exatlón México would be between Paulina Martínez or Nataly GutiérrezHowever, a few hours ago another name came to light.

According to the Cosmic Wizard, Gabriela Espinosa will leave the reality show after having stayed longer than expected by many netizens, in fact, his poor performance and lousy attitude affected the harmony of the reds.

In addition, during his narrations the own Antonio Rosique made negative comments about the controversial athlete’s performance.

However, it will be necessary to verify that information this November 14 at 8:00 p.m. by the Azteca UNO signal.

Who have been eliminated from Exatlón México?

In that scenario, the Guardians would lose their third member consecutively and it would already be a total of eight: Estephanie Solís, Mario Orozco, Alex Alpuche, Alely Hernández, Dulce Miranda, Briseida Acosta, Daniel Vargas and Gabriela Espinosa.

On the other hand, the Pathfinders have fired seven contenders, two due to injury (Ricardo Arreola and Fernando Stalla) and five by elimination (Jonathan García, Yareli Arguijo, Osirys Escobedo, Kevin Cerda and Karina Rodríguez).

