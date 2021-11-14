everything you have to know about the saga

JK Rowling has made history. The writer is the creator of one of the best known sagas in the world: Harry Potter. It does not matter where in the world we are, there is no person or muggle -not magical person- who does not know this story that has marked an entire generation.

How the magical universe came about

JK Rowling’s life has not been easy. In fact, the story of the young apprentice magician and his inseparable friends arose by chance. While the writer was waiting one day on the platform for a train to arrive to make the Manchester-London route to visit her parents, she saw a boy with glasses who reminded her of Ian Potter, a friend from her childhood with whom shared a neighborhood. It was at that moment that Harry Potter began to haunt Rowling’s head.

JK moved to live in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, in order to be closer to his sister Diana. It was his worst time, because he was not getting a job either and had to feed his daughter. Then her mother died and she was immersed in a circle of negative thoughts and was diagnosed with chronic depression and even contemplated suicide, according to herself years ago. In fact, the famous dementors that appear throughout all the films are a metaphor for the depression suffered by their creator.

Their protagonists

The lives of Daniel Radcliffe -Harry Potter-, Emma Watson -Hermione Granger- and Ron Winsley -Rupert Grint-, changed forever since they made the first film. They grew up together and were trained as actors and despite the rumors that always pointed to a bad relationship, it only remained in that, gossip.

They have explained on several occasions that because they live in different parts of the world they do not see everything they would like, but that they continue to have a very special affection and of course, whenever they have the opportunity, they get together.

Hermione and Ron’s kiss scene

In the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movie Part I, Hermione -Emma Watson- and Ron Winsley -Rupert Grint- kissed. But it was not easy to record the scene, since Grint did not want to do it because he had known Emma since he was 9 years old and he saw her as a sister. The interpreter confessed in People that it seemed a “surreal” moment. “I remember his face getting closer and closer and it was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I don’t remember anything else other than that. […] I’ve known Emma since she was literally nine years old and we’ve always had a relationship like siblings, ”she added with a laugh. Furthermore, he revealed that he never saw that scene.

Films

To understand Harry Potter, it must be taken into account that the saga is made up of a total of 8 films, which are the following:

1 harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

2 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

3 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

4 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

5 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

6 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

8 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I

8 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

Cameo in ‘Harry Potter’

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire a character appears that is well known to us. Is about Robert Pattinson, Actor who later became worldwide thanks to another well-known saga written by Stephenie Meyer: Twilight.

He only appeared in one of the films, but his character marked the rest of the JK Rowling films. Pattinson gave life to Cedric, who was killed by Voldemort.

Theme parks

And if what you want is to become a true magician, your dreams can come true. There are xxxx theme parks that will take you to Diagón Alley as well as the impressive Howgarts Castle.

There are 4 scattered around all corners of the world.

Orlando park.

The Tour of Harry Potter in London.

in London. The studios in Hollywood -Los Angeles-

The park of Japan.

The continuation of the story of ‘Harry Potter’

For all those Harry Potter fans, you have to know that JK Rowling wrote Harry Potter and the legacy of the cursed child, an essay that begins with the last scene of the last film. I mean, the story continues …

Other data

1- Harry Potter, the character, and JK Rowling share the same birthday: July 31.

2- A total of 12 publishers rejected the original Harry Potter manuscripts.

3- The author revealed that if Howgarts existed she would rather be in Gryffindor, but would likely end up in Ravenclaw.

4- The actress who played Myrtle La Llorona was around 40 years old.

5-To recreate the office of Dolores Umbridge, production was spent $ 95,000.

6-Daniel Radcliffe’s double suffered an accident on set that left him paraplegic.

7-Alan Rickman as Severus Snape was a character inspired by the chemistry teacher of the writer.

8-JKRowling typed two copies of the manuscript due to lack of money to photocopy.