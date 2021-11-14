ESPN live on the Internet, Portugal vs. Serbia today live with Cristiano Ronaldo for UEFA Qualifiers | Goal Renato Sánches | SPORT-TOTAL

This Sunday, November 14, Portugal and Serbia They face live online from 2:45 pm (Peruvian time) at the Da Luz Stadium for the last day of Group A of the UEFA qualifiers. At stake is a direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match is broadcast exclusively on ESPN and Star Plus, and you can also follow the minute by minute live streaming on Trade.

Portugal goal

Renato Sanches scored the 1-0 of Portugal vs. Serbia (Video: ESPN)

Lineups, Portugal vs. Serbia

Portugal: Rui Patricio, Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Mendes, Danilo, Moutinho, Sánches, B. Silva, Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rui Patricio, Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Mendes, Danilo, Moutinho, Sánches, B. Silva, Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo. Serbia: Rajkovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Milinkovic, Kostic, Tadic, Vlahovic.

Preview of Portugal vs. Serbia

The ‘Lusos’ march first with 17 units, the same score as their rival on duty but with a better goal difference. This match is of the utmost importance, as it will decide your classification to the next World Cup event.

The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo missed a great opportunity to qualify by drawing against Ireland on the road. For this reason, they will put their best eleven in search of that dreamed ticket to Qatar 2022, although they will not have the defender Pepe, who saw the red in the previous match.

For their part, the Serbs must go out to win because a draw does not suit them on goal difference. This is how they are willing to make the party bitter for the Portuguese.

The squad led by Dragan Stojković arrives motivated after beating Qatar 4-0. Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will command the offense, while Ajax player Dušan Tadić will prevent his rivals from passing the midfield.

Portugal vs. Serbia: timetables

Peru: 2:45 pm

Ecuador: 2:45 pm

Colombia: 2:45 pm

Mexico: 1:45 pm

Argentina: 4:45 pm

Uruguay: 4:45 pm

Venezuela: 4:45 pm

Chile: 4:45 pm

Portugal vs. Serbia: TV channels

Peru: ESPN and Star Plus

Argentina: ESPN

Uruguay: ESPN

Brazil: TNT Sports and TNT

Chile: ESPN

Venezuela: ESPN

Colombia: ESPN

Ecuador: ESPN

Mexico: ESPN

United States: ESPN 2 and TUDN

Spain: hours for Four

The last meeting between the two teams was recorded on the second day of group A. Serbia drew 2-2 at home against Portugal. I say Jota scored a double for the ‘Lusos’, while Mitrovic and Kostic scored for the locals who suffered the expulsion of Milekovic with minutes to go.

No one starts as a favorite in this match, however, Cristiano Ronaldo and company have an advantage. Fernando Santos’ squad has the least beaten goal in the group since they have only conceded 4 goals.

For its part, Serbia has a negative statistic, since they have scored in six of the seven games. In this game it is vital to polish that error.

