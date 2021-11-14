Elden Ring Beta: dates, times and content; Now available

Elden Ring prepares a preview for fans. During the month of November, From Software celebrates the so-called “closed network test”, a beta period where users can take the first steps through the world built by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. We tell you everything you need to know about it, such as their availability hours and more.

Elden Ring closed beta dates and times

“A select group of fans will be able to enjoy the first hours of this highly anticipated game and discover, first hand, what the complete game can offer them”, notes the editor in press release. “In addition, they will help the development team to check the operation of the online servers before the launch of the game.”

The test will be held between November 12 and 15 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One in select ranges. We leave you with them below.

First session: Friday, November 12, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Second session: Saturday, November 13, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)

Third session: Saturday, November 13, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (CEST)

Fourth session: Sunday, November 14, from 12:00 to 15:00 (CEST)

Fifth session: Monday, November 15, from 04:00 to 07:00 (CEST)

How to register with Bandai Namco to qualify for the private trial?

To access the test you must have a Bandai Namco account and fill out the registration application in his web page. Currently the registrations are already closed and the beta codes have been sent, but we also tell you the process below for possible future occasions in which new tests are opened before the launch of the game:

Your Bandai Namco account will be required in order to complete the Elden Ring private network test registration. Sign in if you have one; if not, click on this link. We will guide you through the process. You can create a Bandai Namco account by logging in with some of the supported social networks (Google, Twitter or Facebook) or by filling in the necessary fields: gender, username, country, email, date of birth and password. When you have everything click on the Captcha. You will receive an email to validate your account. Follow the steps indicated that will take you to your profile on the platform. Now click here, the Elden Ring test page. Click on the button below the schedules. You will be asked two questions. The first is if you’ve played any of the previous From Software titles (or haven’t heard of them). The second question, on the other hand, will only ask you to select your preferred platform. The private network trial will only be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One. Only one console is eligible. If you have been selected, you will receive an email at the address of your Bandai Namco account. You have until November 1 to register.

What content does the beta include? In the beta that concerns us we can find up to five classes available among which to choose the role of our protagonist in the game: Warrior, Bewitched Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Blood Wolf. We do not know if there will be even more classes at launch, but for now if we are lucky enough to have a code for the beta we can already try any of these.

Remember that Elden Ring is scheduled to launch next February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Bandai Namco