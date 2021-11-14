Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will revert to Jaume Collet-Serra in the sequel

It seems that the people of Disney have been more than satisfied with their latest film adaptation of an attraction in one of their theme parks, because we just learned that they have already put in place the machinery to shape a sequel to ‘Jungle Cruise’ that will once again feature the main names of the original creative team.

If something works, why change it

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will once again take on the role of Frank Wolff and Lily Houghton respectively under the orders of Jaume Collet-Serra. The script will be provided by Michael Green, who co-wrote the first installment with Glenn Ficarra and John Requa; so it seems that in the House of the mouse they want to play it safe.

It is surprising that the project has seen the green light after the convulsive pandemic launch of ‘Jungle Cruise’, which debuted simultaneously in theaters and PVOD making an international box office of 187 million dollars To which should be added the amount amassed at Disney +, where it raised 30 million during its first weekend. If we take into account that the film cost 200 million dollars, the mathematics gives fair results, but positive after all.

Of course, it is still too early to talk about filming and premiere dates, so the only thing left is to wait for the trickle of news on a ‘Jungle Cruise 2’ that, surely, will satisfy the thirst for adventure – and to see beautiful people on screen – of more than one. We will be listening.