Dumfries: “I will give everything I can for Inter”

MILAN – Denzel Dumfries has spoken with DAZN on his new life at Inter, a few days after his Nerazzurri debut at San Siro.

How did you feel about your debut at San Siro?

“It was incredible. My family was also in the stadium, and they were very happy and proud. To go out on the field as an Inter player for the first time … It was a very special moment for me. One of my idols was Maicon: a brilliant player “.

There have been many legends at Inter over the years, like Javier Zanetti …

“Yes, he wrote me a message when I joined the Club, and he welcomed me warmly. What would I have asked him? Well, for example, how did he manage to play so many games for Inter. The team won the Scudetto in the last season, but I don’t feel pressure. I will play football as I know how, and I will give it my all at Inter. “

Is it true that you were called Denzel after the actor, Denzel Washington?

“Yes, that’s true. That’s the reason my parents chose that name. My father was born in Aruba, and my mother is from Suriname. I have been to Aruba many times, on vacation and such. It is a paradise, a place beautiful where the locals welcome people very well. I love to visit it whenever I can, partly because my relatives live there. It’s always nice to come back. ”

What kind of relationship do you have with Stefan de Vrij?

“Stefan played a key role in my transfer to the Club. He talked about me with Inter, and has been like this for two years, when he was in the national team. He always told me that Inter was a good Club, that he wanted me to too be part of it one day. I’m finally here, and we’re both happy about it … I’m very grateful to him. He has helped me a lot, with the language and everything. I love the relationship we have. “

You are the 11th Dutchman to play for Inter. Do you remember the names of the other 10?

“I can try! For starters we have Stefan de Vrij, Luc Castaignos, Wesley Sneijder, Faas Wilkes, Edgar Davis, Clarence Seedorf, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Aron Winter, Wim Jonk and Andy Van Der Meyde.”

Are you learning Italian?

“Yes, I am trying – a little.”

What Italian words have you learned to help you on the pitch?

“‘Uomo’ means when you have a man on top, then I have also learned ‘solo’, ‘away’ and ‘slip'”.





