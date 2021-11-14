Drama in Brazil: Verstappen fined for touching Hamilton’s racing car, which is disqualified

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211114/drama-en-brasil-multan-a-verstappen-por-tocar-el-bolido-de-hamilton-que-es-desqualificado-1118220733.html

It all started after the qualifying session on Friday (12), when current championship leader Max Verstappen approached Hamilton’s car and touched the rear wing. With this action, the Dutch driver violated the FIA ​​rule that prohibits touching the vehicles of the opponents and was fined 50,000 euros. The following day, this fact even became the object of jokes among other drivers on the grid. An example of this was Sebastian Vettel, who after the race approached Hamilton’s Mercedes and said on the radio that he was going to touch its rear wing, to which they responded from the box saying not to do it because it is very expensive. Vettel, in his trademark humor, said he was joking, and would instead tap on the front wing to see if “maybe it’s just 25,000.” But the jokes were the last thing Verstappen’s main rival had in mind. , Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, who was disqualified in the sprint race. This meant that his qualifying session results would be annulled and he would start the sprint race – the one that decides the starting positions of the main race – from last position. Ironically, Verstappen’s fine and Hamilton’s disqualification were right. related measure and, in fact, this was the reason why it took so long to make decisions about the punishments. The Briton’s penalty came after the Red Bull team – for whom Verstappen is driving – filed a complaint with officials about the flexing of the Mercedes’ rear wing, but upon close inspection, Hamilton was penalized because the distance between the top and The lower part of the aileron in question exceeded the maximum 85mm allowed in the open position of the DRS. However, Mercedes used Verstappen’s action as a defense, hinting that the Dutchman was the cause of the problem, despite this, the stewards concluded that Verstappen’s touch was too insignificant to have caused damage. in the Mercedes team vehicle. At the same time, they asserted that the current championship leader was fined as a warning to all other drivers, and this was the first time that a driver has been effectively fined for breaking the rule that prohibits touching the cars of other teams . Until now, competitors did and these facts were simply ignored. But given the situation that developed around Hamilton’s disqualification, action had to be taken.Hamilton’s Epic Comeback Despite all that happened, Hamilton did not back down in his quest for what could be his eighth title and showed some performance. that will be remembered in the sprint race. There he started in last position, but in the end managed to make a comeback and finish the race in fifth place, it was his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who took the victory and pole in the main race. He was followed by Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez, but the problems did not end there for the British rider, who despite finishing the sprint race in fifth place will start the main event from tenth position on the grid . This is due to an engine change in his racing car announced on Friday, which carried a five-position penalty on Friday, and the Briton’s hopes for his eighth world champion title are fading. On Friday he set the fastest time in the qualifying session, which gave him the first position in the sprint race. This, apart from potentially giving him pole position in the long race, would give him an additional three points in the championship standings, giving him a chance to start from fifth and fight for points. Now, he’ll need one more comeback to make this possible as Verstappen leads him 21 points with only three other races remaining on the 2021 season schedule.

