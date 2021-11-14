Does the banana have contraindications? This can happen to your body if you consume it daily

If we are people that we generally care about eat breakfast, the truth is that it is possible that we do not lack the plantain at our routine, because it combines super well with the cereal, with the milk and make our classic smoothie. Now that we are very adept at plantain, we can consume it up to rice or with lentils. In short, there are many ways to include it in our diet and more when we love it.

That is why you may already have fallen in love with the moment you take the shell and it looks rough, but when you put it in your mouth it is smooth and flavourful neutral, delicious and with few calories, so the truth has already conquered us all. And why not? If it is one of those fruits that even puts you in a good mood and not figuratively, but scientifically, thanks to the fact that it contains a nutrient called tryptophan, which when digesting it helps the production of serotonin and dopamine, hormones related to pleasure and joy.

We also know that the plantain helps fight arterial hypertension, thanks to the fact that it is a great source of fiber. In addition, it can provide you with a lot of energy for your day and helps you avoid muscle injuries, fights constipation, thanks to the fact that it helps to speed up the digestive process, calms heartburn and prevents retention of liquids, so many of us would think that it is always a very good idea to eat it every day.

Does the banana have contraindications?

However, not everything is honey about leaflets, Well, even though the plantain it is one of the most healthy Due to the amount of potassium that it can contribute to your body, it can be risky for exactly the same reason, especially for those who suffer from kidney problems, since exceeding the amounts of this mineral, according to experts, can cause irregular heartbeats, stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.

The recommended potassium intake for a adult it is about 3,510 milligrams a day and a banana will provide you with 450 milligrams of potassium. Therefore, you would have to eat almost 8 pieces each day to exceed the proper levels. However, with poor kidney function, eating foods rich in this mineral could lead to a build-up of harmful levels of potassium in your bloodstream, as they cannot get rid of the mineral when they urinate.

However, if you don’t have any renal disease, if you consume it every day, you could control your weight, thanks to the soluble fiber they contain; recover from physical exercise faster thanks to the slow-absorbing carbohydrates they contain and help you with your heart health thanks to the antioxidants it contains and of course, potassium, according to different studies from Harvard University and the National Institute of Health from the United States.