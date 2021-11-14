Dodgers favorite strap after offending Yankees Jeter?

After making public a statement that could have offended both the fans and the board of directors of Yankees, a possible Carlos Correa’s landing in Los Angeles takes more strength.

The Puerto Rican shortstop could have ruined his signature with the Bombers after lashing out at the living legend of short stops: Derek Jeter, of whom he said that he did not deserve to have won the five Golden Gloves that he achieved in his successful career.

As a result of Correa’s controversial objection, several distinguished columnists point out that the Puerto Rican could have left the Yankees’ wish list, to become the main target of the Dodgers.

While on the side of the Bronx, it is believed that Corey Seager, former shortstop for the Dodgers, would be the main target to sign since in addition to being in the Top 3 of the best free agents this year, his left-handed profile in the box batting fits perfectly with the requirements of the New York team.