Disney Plus Day these are the Marvel series they announced for the following months

This Friday Disney Plus celebrates its second anniversary with an event they have called Disney + Day, so throughout the day the platform will present announcements, surprises, special appearances; as well as movies and series that will be inside your Catalogue.

As part of the celebration, Disney Plus Latin America announced, on November 8, that there would be special prices until the 14th of this month, where you can pay 29 pesos to access the content during the first month, and then start paying 159 pesos per month.

The celebration began very early with a video in which we could observe Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt inaugurating Disney Plus Day, in addition to announcing that today their platform would be released on the platform. film: Jungle Cruise.

Marvel series

As part of the announcements of the films and series that will soon be in the Disney Plus catalog, there are different Marvel premieres. Among them is X-Men 97, a revival of the original series from the 90s; Although many details of the project have not yet been revealed, today they announced that we will be able to see new chapters in 2023.

Other Disney Plus surprises, which came with a preview, are Moon King and She-Hulk, the latter has a very interesting plot, since it will be Bruce Banner’s cousin who acquires the superpowers of Hulk upon receiving a blood transfusion from the superhero.

Ms. Marvel, the second season of What If…? and Threw out, the story of a superheroine who has the ability to replicate the movements of her opponents, were also announced this Friday by the platform.

The animated series could not be missing, so on Disney Plus Day it was announced that I’m Groot and Spider-man: Freshman Year, will arrive in the platform’s catalog soon, the latter could be a prequel to the superhero movies.

Iron Heart, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies and Secret Invasion, were the last materials announced by the streaming platform, although they have not said the days or dates on which they will arrive, we are sure that they will soon be part of their catalog.

Among other materials from which the platform unveiled, is the live action of Pinocchio, the animated film of Greg’s Diary that has a release date of December 3 and Snakerella, which will be on the platform from February 18 of next year.