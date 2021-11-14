Diabetes: the other great pandemic in Mexico, 4 out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 suffered from it

This Sunday marks World Diabetes Day (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Sunday, November 14, the World Diabetes Day, a date dedicated to remembering the importance of attending to a public health problem that affects close to 62 million people throughout the American continent.

Both in Mexico alone, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), of 1,086,094 deaths registered in 2020, 92.4% were due to diseases and health-related problems, the three main causes being: cardiovascular problems with 218,885, COVID-19 with 201,163 and the diabetes with 151,214 registered cases.

However, the concern around this disease lit the red lights of Mexican health, since it was observed that in deaths related to SARS-CoV-2 virus, four out of 10 people died they were diagnosed patients with this condition.

Through the various investigations that have been initiated in the national territory, this pathology has been placed as one of the risk factors for developing serious symptoms or death from coronavirus.

4 out of 10 deaths from COVID-19 in 2020 were diagnosed with diabetes (Photo: EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas)

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the Mellitus diabetes It is a chronic disease that appears when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body does not use the insulin it produces properly. This condition can present itself in three different ways:

Diabetes type 1: in this variant there is no natural insulin production, because glucose has less chance of entering cells to supply energy, which causes the pancreas to be depleted by overexertion to produce more insulin.

Type 2 diabetes: unlike the previous one, in this one there is defects in insulin production, that is to say, little quantity is produced or it is of poor quality. As insulin resistance develops, blood sugar does not enter cells in order to be stored as an energy source.

Gestational diabetes: appears during pregnancy and childbirth; it is diagnosed through prenatal tests. If this variant occurs, both the mother and her children are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.

“Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease that appears when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin”, WHO (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

As can be seen, this delicate condition has generated concern for the Government of Mexico, since affects more than 12.8 million Mexicans, reason for which Infobae Mexico spoke with the bariatric surgeon José Antonio Castañeda.

The doctor from the University of Guadalajara detailed what is the importance of working towards creating better public policies to eradicate a disease that is already affecting childhood and adolescence.

“Although most cases occur in adulthood, it is increasingly affecting minors, so currently more than half a million children live with this disease. This is not surprising if we remember that Mexico ranks first in the world for childhood obesity with almost four out of 10 children overweight “

The Ministry of Health implemented food labeling in Mexico (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

It is because of the above that the specialist considered “Functional” that the Ministry of Health (SSa) has implemented the alternative food labeling; However, he asserted that it is still necessary to work on a better awareness in adults to take care of childhood nutrition, since this way it will be possible to avoid not only diabetes, but also reduce obesity and the increase in cardiovascular diseases at such a young age.

In addition, he added that the authorities still have another step to take and that is remove from the market those products that violate health rules, due to its high caloric and saturated fat content.

He considered that by taking care of these types of dynamics in the markets, the cases of diabetes in the country could be reduced; while continuing to insist on physical activity, as well as avoiding alcohol or tobacco.

“These terrible consequences can be prevented by improving our diet and doing some kind of physical activity on a daily basis. We can start by reducing the consumption of super-processed foods, flours, fats and sugars and avoid or at least moderate the consumption of tobacco and alcohol. As for exercise, you can walk, dance, swim or use applications to exercise at home

The bariatric doctor assured that the COVID vaccine and diabetes treatments do not generate major health problems, on the contrary, they help the virus to be less aggressive (Photo: doctor Castañeda)

Meanwhile, in reference to the correlation that is developing between COVID and diabetes, the doctor recommended that people with this disease get vaccinated. He assured that so far there is no medical contraindication for health problems.

“You have to get vaccinated, the vaccine is safe. Diabetes patients are first-line, they run the risk of suffering severe coronavirus pictures, in case of contagion ”, he warned.

Finally, he explained that the fear of the vaccine is what causes the virus to strengthen and continue to affect social dynamics, therefore, urged immunization, especially if you have a chronic disease.

KEEP READING:

Type 2 diabetes drug tested to prevent severe COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: Which people with diabetes are most at risk of suffering from a serious condition

There is growing evidence of a link between diabetes and heart failure