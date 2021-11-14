David Benavidez won by KO and left a message for Canelo Álvarez and Jermall Charlo

American David Benavidez defeated his compatriot Kryron Davis by KO. In addition, he said that he is available for Canelo Álvarez or rather that Jermall Charlo is waiting.

On Phoenix, David benavidez he fulfilled before his compatriot Kyrone davis after winning on the fast track in the seventh round. The former world champion beat him up and was well positioned for a mega fight so he asked Canelo Alvarez and Jermall charlo for him 2022.

The former champion of World Council of boxo he had to win or win, especially since he was facing an opponent who had been called up at the last minute. This was because Jose Uzcategui gave positive doping, so the fight was not a World Cup qualifier of the body Green and Gold.

In combat there was a heavy and slow David benavidez who dominated as he wanted Kyrone davis who tried to go out to survive the fight. What was striking was that the Red flag He could not get him out of the ring, but it was the corner that decided to throw in the towel in the seventh round.

On the other hand, after the victory, the former world champion made it clear that he wants a mega fight for which he asked two big names. “I think everyone wants to see me against Canelo, right. I don’t know what you think, keep me playing these rivals, you have to give me the opportunity. I will beat anyone “, he expressed after the victory. In turn, he sent a message to Jermall Charlo by saying: “He doesn’t want to get in the ring with me, because he’s a fag.”