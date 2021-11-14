David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis: See LIVE ONLINE AND LIVE the fight for the super middleweight | Phoenix

David Benavidez and Kyrone Davis face off this Saturday, November 13 at super middleweight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, United States, with the aim of looking for a World Cup chance. Know channels and schedules of the complete billboard.

Finally come back tomorrow David benavidez to the ring in front Kyrone davis after the fight against Jose Uzcategui, after you have tested positive for doping. The Red flag He arrives home from a quick victory in order to leave no doubts and be closer to fighting for a world title again after having lost it twice.

On more than one occasion, the Arizona fighter has commented that he is the right fighter to face Canelo Alvarez since he will not counterattack him, but will put pressure on him from the first round. Despite this, in the last few hours, the former world champion of CMB commented that today he does not think about the tapatío, but about Davis.

“I’m not thinking of Canelo. I’m just thinking of Kyrone Davis. I’m excited to be able to give my fans a good show. I worked very hard for this fight and trained like it was for a world title. I’m ready for whoever they give me to fight next “, commented David benavidez that this afternoon weighed 169 pounds.

For its part, Kyrone davis, what did it mark 167.5, He was motivated for the crash of tomorrow to which he arrives at the last warning. “I come to fight and win, I showed that I am at this level against Anthony Dirrell, that’s why I got this fight. I want to give a show and we are going to have a good time “, expressed post weigh-in.

Where to watch the fight in David Benavidez and Kyrone Davis

The match will be promoted by Premier Boxing Champions, so it will be transmitted by Showtime from the 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and from 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time. On the other hand, in Latin America it will arrive under the sign of Star + from 20:59 from Mexico, Nicargua, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras, from 21:59 in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama, and from 23:59 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

David Benavidez vs Kyrone Davis // Super Middleweight

José Benavídez Jr vs Francisco Emanuel Torres // Super welterweight

Jonathan Javier Fierro vs Víctor Ruiz // Super featherweight

Keenan Carbajal vs Josean Figueroa // Featherweight