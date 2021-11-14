David Benavidez launches challenge to ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican American David benavidez defeated by technical knockout in the seventh round Kyrone davis and is the favorite to be the next rival of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

Benavidez, a native of Arizona, but of Mexican parents, kept his perfect record after 25 fights, now with 22 wins the knockout life.

After being a broad dominator of the fight, in the seventh he gave a fierce beating that caused Davis’s corner to decide to throw in the towel to stop the fight.

I want that opportunity (against ‘Canelo’). I think I deserve it, I am the best fighter at this weight, and I think that now I have to fight with him to show if he is the best in the world, ”Benavidez said at the end of the fight.

Benavidez was a super middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council until 2020 tested positive for doping control and the belt was vacant. Álvarez won the vacant belt from Callum Smith, and is currently champion of the four most recognized bodies in boxing worldwide.

