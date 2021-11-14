David Benavidez knocked out Kyrone Davis in 7 rounds, is Canelo coming?

Editorial Mediotiempo

David benavidez raises his hand again to face Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, although unlike the previous occasions this time he did it in the ring, thanks to a resounding victory over Kyrone davis by technical knockout.

The Mexican-Mexican and former champion of the World Boxing Council, scepter that was withdrawn when he did not give the weight prior to his match against Alexis Angulo, ended the engagement in the seventh episode, in which his corner threw the towel for the technical knockout to be declared.

From the first bars of the meeting, Benavidez demonstrated his potential and tipped the match with a recital of blows that was never answered by his opponent, who miraculously passed more than half of the agreed 12 rounds.

That overwhelming dominance led Davis’s corner to demand that he show that he could stay in the engagement, though in the seventh round there was no answer, so they decided to end it to avoid further complication.

About Canelo Álvarez, without rushing

Thus, Benavidez extended his perfect record to 25-0, of which in 22 he won by knockout, a good record that will help you to be considered in the possibilities of Canelo Álvarez.

“Canelo looked great and I congratulate him on the win, but I feel like if anyone is going to catch Canelo first, it will be me. Canelo Álvarez has great power, but with my power, reach and jab I can hurt him at any moment. A totally Mexican fight between Canelo and me is what the fans need, ”Benavidez said a week ago.