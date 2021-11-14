David Benavidez demolished Kyrone Davis in seven rounds

The ‘Red Flag’ kept its undefeated punishing ‘Shut It Down’ at will to force the corner to throw in the towel

Another night, another knockout win for David benavidez.

This Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Red flag‘demolished in seven rounds Kyrone davis to extend his undefeated to 25-0 with 22 knockouts.

David Benavidez demolished Kyrone Davis for seven rounds. Twitter: @premierboxing

In front of his audience the native of Phoenix, Benavidez, was superior from the initial bell and punished ‘Shut it down‘, with an overwhelming volume of blows.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Before starting the sixth and seventh episodes, the corner asked Davis to show something or they would stop the fight, however, the reaction never came and in the round 7 he flew the towel to ask for the stoppage of the combat.

Davis, who remained at 16-3-1 with 6 chloroforms, arrived as a replacement two weeks ago after the original rival of Benavidez, José Uzcátegui, tested positive a few weeks ago in an anti-doping test and was left off the scene awaiting an audience with the World Boxing Council.

The fight was not eliminatory to challenge the WBC champion, Canelo Alvarez, but the triumph allows Benavidez, who asked for his chance against the Mexican, not to get out of line waiting to get that precious opportunity against the best pound-for-pound fighter, which guarantees a notable inflow of money as happened with Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and recently with Caleb Plant.

In the backup fight, the former interim super lightweight champion, Jose Benavidez Jr. , brother of ‘Red flag‘, tied against Francisco Emanuel Torres in a clash agreed in the Middleweight division. This was the first fight for Joseph after 37 months absent from ensogado. His most recent battle was when he fell to Terence Crawford by knockout in 12 episodes.