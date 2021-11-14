Dani Alves “will give us a lot,” says Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets is happy for the return of Dani Alves. Photo: AFP.

The captain of Barcelona and the Spanish team, Sergio Busquets, was happy this Saturday that his former Brazilian teammate Dani Alves is wearing the Barça shirt again, stating that “It will give us a lot.”

“It is a joy that I return ”, Busquets assured this Saturday at the press conference prior to the qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Sweden on Sunday.

“We already know the player that Dani is, the time he scored at Barcelona, ​​comes in another age, but knowing what he has performed in other clubs, even in the Olympic Games, he will contribute a lot to us with his character, his winning gene, his leadership”, Busquets said.

“Hopefully we do very well and we really want to meet again in the dressing room,” said the Barcelona captain.

The Barça club announced on Friday the signing of Dani Alves, 38 years old, until the end of the season.

Dani Alves, Considered one of the best right-backs in football history, he arrived at Barcelona in 2008 after five years of success with Sevilla.

In the Barcelona club he played 391 games and scored 23 goals. He was a key player in the team that Pep Guardiola led for four seasons and which garnered, among many other successes, two Champions Leagues (2009 and 2011).

After Guardiola’s departure in 2012, Alves continued at Barcelona until 2016, winning a third Champions League in 2015.

The Brazilian returns to Barça to put himself under the command of his old teammate on the pitch, Xavi Hernández.

“As a player, he is one of the best players if not the best in the history of Spain, especially the recent one that I have experienced”, Busquets said about his new coach.

“I have been lucky to have him as a partner. We have been partners in the center of the field together with Andrés Iniesta. We had a special feeling between the three of us ”, said the Spanish midfielder, who will equal Xavi’s 133 caps with La Roja on Sunday.

“It is a pride to match him”, added Busquets, before adding that “as a coach I wish him the best. I can no more wish that he does well and that we (Barcelona) do well ”.