Cruz Azul Femenil made history and qualified for its first Liguilla

Cruz Azul Femenil entered its first Liguilla in Liga MX since the tournament began in 2017. (Photo: Twitter / @ AzulFemenil

The beginning of matchday 16 of the Liga MX Women brought with it a historical news for Women’s Blue Cross. The Noria team ranks eighth overall in the competition and, thanks to the combination of results that occurred today, The Machine assured its classification to the first League of its history.

With 24 points, the team led by Roberto Perez It is the last team to qualify for the final round of the Apertura 2021 tournament. After seven victories, three draws and five defeats, the celestial teams make history by entering the Big party of Mexican soccer for the first time. The Liga MX women’s tournament started in 2017, so it was a nearly four-year process for this to happen.

The present day, Pachuca lost 2-1 to Atlas, a result that left them eliminated from the tournament. The box of gophers was the staunch pursuer of Cruz Azul in the fight for eighth place. In addition, Cougars, who was also in the fight, fell 1-0 to Puebla. With this combination of results, it is mathematically impossible for any team to take the last place in the League from the blue team.

Last season, Cruz Azul was very close to accessing Liguilla, however, a defeat on the last day along with a combination of results denied them the opportunity. (Photo: Twitter / AzulFemenil)

With this news, the team managed to meet the goal that was set at the beginning of the tournament. Cruz Azul’s mission for Apertura 2021 was to enter the Liguilla to be able to fight for the title, as they were very close to achieving it last semester. During the first tournament of the year, the celestial ones were at a point of being able to access the final contest, but a defeat took them away from their purpose.

This tour changed everything. Those of the Noria have managed to spin three consecutive victories in the last days. They beat 1-0 Necaxa, they came back 2-1 to Queretaro and they won 2-0 against Mazatlan. These nine points made them climb positions and today they assure them their reward.

On this occasion, Cruz Azul will not be the only team that will make its debut in the league. Next to the celestial ones the square of Santos Laguna, a team considered as the revelation of this contest, by placing in fourth place overall with 30 points obtained. From there on out, all the other teams already have elimination game experience.

The general table is led by Tigers, team aiming at two-time championship and that he could be La Maquina’s rival in the quarterfinals. After them appears Monterrey and Atlas, in second and third place. The other teams that will fight for the championship this season are: Chivas, America and Xolas.

América beat Cruz Azul in the Young Classic edition of this tournament by 2-1. (Photo: Twitter / Liga BBVA Femenil)

Despite the fact that the team is already classified to the next round, Cruz Azul still has two games left, in which it could move up positions in the general table. Next Monday, November 15, he will face Xolas as a visitor. This match is decisive for both teams, as they are tied on points and a victory will decide which of the two will occupy eighth place.

Their next engagement will be at the BBVA Stadium, when they visit Monterrey on the last day of the regular phase. This match may be a preamble to the Liguilla, since the Striped are a possible team that could face the Machine. In the hypothetical case that Cruz Azul wins its two games and América loses one of theirs, it could move up to sixth place in the competition.

For now, the celestial squad celebrated its passage to an instance that it had never reached. What comes next will be an extra reward.

