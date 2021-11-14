Crisis in automotive production threatens the global economy

NEW YORK – The turmoil in the auto industry, a powerful engine of the global economy, is threatening growth and shaking businesses and communities that depend on automakers for money and jobs.

For every car or truck that doesn’t roll off an assembly line in Detroit, Stuttgart or Shanghai, there are jobs at risk. They could be miners in Finland looking for iron ore for steel, workers in Thailand who mold tires, or Volkswagen employees in Slovakia who install instrument panels in sports utility vehicles. Their livelihoods are at the mercy of supply shortages and shipping bottlenecks that are forcing companies to limit production.

The automotive industry represents 3 percent of world economic production and in countries that make cars, such as Germany, Mexico, Japan or South Korea, or in states like Michigan, the percentage is much higher.

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, estimated that 7.7 million fewer vehicles will be produced this year, costing the industry $ 210 billion in lost revenue.

A slowdown in car manufacturing can leave scars that may take years to heal.

Seismic waves from the semiconductor crisis, which is forcing nearly all automakers to cut shifts or temporarily shut down assembly lines, could have the force to plunge some countries into recession. In Japan, a shortage of auto parts caused exports to fall 46 percent in September compared to the previous year – a powerful demonstration of the importance of the auto industry to the economy.

“It’s a very significant drag on growth and jobs,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Paul Jacques, 57, works in Tecumseh, Ontario, in a division of Magna International that produces seats for a nearby Chrysler factory.

He was on the assembly line when he learned that Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, was planning to eliminate a shift in Windsor, Ontario, due to a shortage of semiconductors, the computer chips essential for a variety of systems in vehicles. He and his co-workers knew their jobs were in jeopardy, too. “The environment became incredibly bleak,” said Jacques, whose two sons also work at the factory.

Assemblers have been able to mitigate some of the shock by increasing prices, passing some of the pain to car buyers. Ford and General Motors reported large drops in sales and earnings for the summer period, but raised their earnings forecasts for the full year. Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, announced that its net profit increased 20 percent in the third quarter, although the company sold 25 percent fewer vehicles. The higher prices more than made up for it.

The hardest hit are the workers and anyone who needs an affordable car. Auto companies have allocated the meager chips to the vehicles that generate the most profits, causing long waits for less expensive vehicles. And used car prices are skyrocketing due to the lack of new vehicles.

The situation started last year when prices for raw materials such as steel and copper began to rise, said Viren Popli, chief executive of Mahindra Ag North America, a branch of the giant Indian vehicle manufacturer that makes tractors. The world’s uneven recovery from the coronavirus pandemic meant that distant links in the global supply chain were out of sync. Mahindra quickly depleted its parts inventory and had to wait for parts to arrive. But they were delayed in ports, with hundreds of boats stuck. At a plant in Pennsylvania, Popli said “we lost 25 percent of production for two months in a row due to container flow problems” at a California port.

It’s hard to estimate how many of the auto industry’s troubles will spread to the rest of the economy, but there’s little doubt that the effect is huge. And auto factories are often the largest private sector employers in their communities, making the closures even more devastating.

In Eisenach, Germany, a city of 42,000 people, Opel builds a compact sport utility vehicle called the Grandland. But Stellantis, which also owns Opel, closed the factory in October and does not plan to restart production until next year. Workers fear the closure will be permanent; Stellantis also produces the Grandland in an operating factory in France.

The approximately 2,000 people who work at the Eisenach factory or nearby suppliers are on paid leave. But Katja Wolf, the Mayor of Eisenach, said people were reluctant to spend. That hurts local businesses.

“The biggest problem is the uncertainty about the future, when the auto industry is already in turmoil,” Wolf said.

Automakers are also desperately searching for the type of plastic that is used to mold the control panel, as well as the foam that is used to build the seats, said Dan Hearsch, general manager of the Detroit office of AlixPartners.

The longer the stockouts last, the deeper the impact. Modern economies need vehicles to function. It is difficult today to find trailers, essential for transporting products, which restricts growth.

“Basically everything is sold out in Western Europe and North America until next year,” said Martin Daum, director of Daimler’s truck division.

There is no sign that the crisis is going to end anytime soon. Semiconductor manufacturers have promised to increase supply, but building new factories takes years and auto companies are not necessarily the biggest customers.

“Semiconductor manufacturers are going to give priority to companies like Apple and HP,” said Gad Allon, a professor at the Wharton School of Business.