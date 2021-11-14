Crazy: George Clooney shows his collection of Brad Pitt memorabilia

George Clooney, American actor, film director, producer, screenwriter and philanthropist is known to be very close to Brad PittHowever, apparently the actor admires his partner more than usual. Clooney He has received three Golden Globes and two Academy Awards, becoming a world-renowned artist. Yes OK George made his acting debut on television in 1978, gained further recognition for his role as “Dr. Doug Ross ”in the 1994 medical drama“ ER ”.

For his part, Brad Pitt, is an American actor, model and film producer who has been nominated four times for the Oscars; And as for the Golden Globe Awards, he has 7 nominations and two awards for best supporting actor, making him another actor of stature and renown. In addition to this, commonly Pitt He is known for being considered one of the most attractive men in the world. Friendship between Brad and George It dates back several decades although they had some bumps in the road.

Is known George Clooney and Brad Pitt They have worked together on numerous projects generating both actors to become companions and thus great friends. However, the friendship relationship between the two would have been hampered by the presence of the former partner of Pitt, Angelina Jolie. However apparently the divorce between Jolie and Pitt signifies the rebirth of your old friendship with George.

Recently, Clooney has shown in a funny video, his great admiration and fanaticism for Brad Pitt. In this clip, the actor shows a bit of his private life accompanied by a friend named Byron. The video is part of a promotion of the “Fundación Clooney for Justice ”that promises to send two people to meet the actor and his partner, Amal, at their home in Italy. The prizes include: flights and hotel reservations, and “a little meeting” with the famous couple.

In the video Clooney teaches objects in relation to Brad. Among them it is worth highlighting a pillow with the face of Pitt, various posters, including life-size ones of the actor and the actor’s favorite DVD movie George which would be nothing more and nothing less than “Ocean’s Eleven”. About Clooney He commented, “Can you believe Amal wanted me to drop this?” he asked as he grabbed a pillow with the face of Brad. “I will not throw this away. No way. “On the other hand, the actor talked about his friendship with Brad “You never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom.” Apparently there is no person in the world to stop these two.



