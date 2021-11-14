Club América’s plan with Leo Suárez

The environment of the Eagles of America he thinks nothing more than merely in regards to sports. That is, not everything passes through the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX and the Big party that will start very soon. But there are also other issues peripheral to the competence that someone must take care of.

Such is the case of the planning that the directive of the Azulcrema institution would be developing with the footballers who, in theory, would no longer be taken into account by Santiago Solari by 2022. Among them, the Argentine Leonardo Suarez, who after undergoing an operation on one of his ankles, was able to play again minutes in the friendly with Coyotes.

But his return to the courts would not be linked to his permanence, far from it. According to the newspaper RÉCORD, the authorities of the Eagles of America They intend for the player to show himself and regain rhythm so that, in this way, he can negotiate it in the next transfer market once the Scream Mexico A21.

Another who is in a similar situation is Renato Ibarra. The Ecuadorian still could not play again because he continues to recover from the surgical intervention that generated so much comment indoors. According to the aforementioned media, a club would also be sought with him to continue his career.

When would America play its quarterfinal matches in the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

The Eagles of America qualified for the Liguilla without the need to go through the Repechajand. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined for November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, the shocks of the Repechage. And there just, between the 23rd and 24th, the first leg matches of the quarterfinals would be played.