CINEMA TV POSTER NOVEMBER 14, 2021

CHANNEL 7

08.55 TRANSMISSION OPENING

09.00 NICK’S FIND

TO ACCOMPANY THE YOUNGEST AND HAVE FUN TOGETHER WITH NEW FRIENDS, LIKE PAW PATROL, SHIMER & SHINE, ALVIN AND THE SQUIRRELS, DORA AND HER FRIENDS.

11.00 HOLY MASS

12.00 CLUB 57

EVA AND HER BROTHER RUBÉN TRAVEL BY ACCIDENT TO 1957. THIS IS HOW A SERIES OF UNEXPECTED EVENTS WILL HAPPEN.

13.00 ARGENTINA ELIGE – 1st EDITION

14.30 THE PEÑA DE MORFI. WITH GERARDO ROZÍN

18.00 ARGENTINA ELIGE – CENTRAL EDITION

20.00 SANTIAGUEÑA TOMBOL

20.15 ARGENTINA ELIGE – CENTRAL EDITION (CONTINUED)

00.00 CINEMA. THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD.

LEADING: KEANU REEVES, JENNIFER CONNELLY, JADEN SMITH, KATHY BATES, JOHN CLEESE AND KYLE CHANDLER

01.30 TRANSMISSION CLOSURE

CHANNEL 14

13:30 PEDALIER

14:00 DIALOGUE + HUMAN

14:30 REMEMBERING

15:30 ARGENTINA CIRCUIT

16:00 BASKETBALL: OLYMPIC vs. OBERA ®

18:00 TICTERS

18.30 LOQUITOS X FOOTBALL

19:30 ARABESC

20:00 BRUNETTE TV

21:00 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: BELGRANO vs. DEFENDERS OF THE SUD

22:30 SGO. DANCING PEOPLE

23:00 LIVING SANTIAGO

CINEMA

RESCUE (2D) (PREMIERE)

ACTION (+ 13 YEARS)

14 / 11-22: 30 (subt) 00:25 (subt)

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE: 20 YEARS OF MAGIC (2D) (PREMIERE)

DRAMA (+ 13 YEARS)

19:00 (cast)

ETERNALS (2D)

ADVENTURE / ACTION (+ 13 YEARS)

11/13 _ 14:30 (Cast) 15:30 (Cast) 18:00 (Cast) 19:00 (Cast) 21:30 (Cast) 22:10 (subt)

VENOM: CARNAGE RELEASED (2D)

ACTION, COMIC (+ 13 YEARS)

11/13 -14: 40 (Cast) 17:00 (Cast)

THE CRAZY ADDAMS 2 (2D)

ANIMATION (ATP)

11/13 -14: 30 (cast) 16:30 (cast) 18:30 (cast) 20:30 (cast)

DARK SPIRITS (2D)

TERROR (SAM 16)

11/13 -22: 00 (subt) 00:20 (subt)

RON DA ERROR (2D)

ANIMATION (ATP)

11/13 – 2:30 PM (cast) 5:00 PM (cast) 7:30 PM (cast)

HALLOWEEN KILLS (2D)

TERROR (+ 13 YEARS)

11/13- 22:30 (subt) 00:35 (subt)

PROGRAMMING SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE