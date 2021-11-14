Christian Pulisic clarified the controversial celebration of his goal against the Mexican National Team

Christian Pulisic responded to Guillermo Ochoa after scoring the first goal of the night (Photo: Twitter / @ FerCevallosF)

Christian pulisic, the young man who is becoming a benchmark for the United States National Team, was the determining factor for his team to win the three points from the TQL Stadium. In fact, after opening the scoreboard, he ran to one of the corners and He showed television cameras a message written on his undershirt. “Man in the mirror”, was the message that was read in his garment and with which he responded to the statements of Guillermo Ochoa.

“The man in the mirror” was the phrase that caused controversy in the defeat of the Tricolor. At the end of the meeting, the American said that his words were dedicated to the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team, who during the week hinted that, despite the declared sporting rivalry between the two countries, The most important goal of the Stars and Stripes team is to imitate Mexican soccer.

“I think you know the message. There is no need to talk so much about it, it is not a very big thing. I’m not trying to cause controversy, simply It was an idea that got into my head and that I actually wrote it on the mirror. Just kidding, someone did it for me “, he declared with a laugh after having spun the third consecutive victory against the staunch rival in the area.

Guillermo Ochoa pointed out that American football seeks to reflect on Mexico (Photo: Henry Romero (REUTERS)

In the week prior to the expected meeting, the protagonists of the battle took the microphones to issue statements that could intimidate the rival. One of the voices that was heard the most was that of the captain Guillermo Ochoa. In an interview, the goalkeeper of the Eagles of America wanted to emphasize that there are still notable differences between Mexican and American soccer.

“In the Gold Cup, Mexico is also up there. In rankings and FIFA competitions, Mexico has a Confederations, it also has more participations in World Cups. Mexico has been a mirror in which they want to see and reflect and want to copy “, he assured the middle TUDN.

However, the panorama in the meeting did not reflect the captain’s words. The Mexican offense did not have its best appearance and the arrivals to the rival goal did not succeed. Even, Tecatito Corona missed one of the clearest opportunities in front of the goalkeeper after a great pass from Hriving Lozano. On the contrary, the United States knew how to take advantage of Mexico’s inaccuracies and created more danger on the offensive.

The United States beat Mexico and took the lead in the standings (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / REUTERS)

The persistent tie could not be broken until Pulisic entered the field in the 69th minute. It took him nearly five minutes to make his presence felt on the scoreboard. Timothy Weah had already threatened the Mexican rear on the wings with dangerous centers, although none of them could be finalized until the 10 won the mark from Johan Vasquez.

The task was completed by Weston McKeenie and the American team earned all three points in the match. In this regard, Pulisic said that “We earn respect. The last times we faced them, they know what we’re up to. We know what they are about, that’s what makes a great rivalry. I’m just happy that we were victorious against them ”.

With the result, Mexico stayed in second place in the Octagonal Final and will undertake the trip to Canada to face third place overall. The difference between Mexico and the maple leaf selection is one point, so a defeat could send them down the stairs.

