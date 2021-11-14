Christian Bale and his new physical change as Gorr in new photos of Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian bale, the famous Hollywood actor remembered in the superhero genre for playing Christopher Nolan’s Batman and who is now in full swing of Thor: Love and Thunder -the new installment of Thor as part of the MCU- in Australia, has been photographed in the last hours through the streets of Sydney looking quite different from what we are used to. So much so, that his head is completely shaved and with a little less weight, all to play Goor, the Butcher of Gods, a villain from Marvel’s new god of thunder film.

Bale, an actor of method

And it is that Christian Bale, four times nominated for an Oscar and winner of a statuette for best actor for The Fighter, is known for being a method actor, that is, for getting fully into their roles and even radically changing their physical appearance for it. And despite the fact that this time its general appearance has not changed excessively – as it did for other films such as The Machinist or The Vice of Power -, we can see that has lost some weight, betting on a new look more than obvious.

Let us remember that Bale, by accepting the role of Gorr, made it a condition that he played the character himself instead of creating the villain. via CGI with his voice and his movements; if we take into account the stink of Gorr in the comics, hairless and with a rather slender bodyIt seems that Bale would make it as easy as possible for the makeup team to prepare his character for his scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder began filming at the end of last January in Australia with a large cast of actors and actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, among which we find the Guardians of the Galaxy wave Jane foster by Natalie Portman, whose character will transform into Mighty thor. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022.

Source | Screen rant