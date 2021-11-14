Chris Hemsworth the subject of scientific experiments in the new National Geographic documentary: ‘Limitless’

Last year Chris Hemsworth made the decision to walk away from Hollywood for a while, to focus on his family and other more personal projects, such as the new National Geographic docuseries’Limitless’ (without limits in Spanish). In this new proposal the actor who gave life to Thor It has been the guinea pig for scientific experiments in which the capacities of the human body and health have been pushed to the limit.

Chris Hemsworth toured various parts of the world testing the theories of different scientists on how people can activate your full potential and his superhuman abilities (or not).

First images

Now, it has been the actor who posted the first pictures of this documentary on their social networks. “When Nationa Geographic and Disney + asked me to do a docuseries that explores modern concepts of how to live longer and healthier lives, I thought that sounded fascinating. We have fun dreaming of a series of wild and ridiculous experiments to illustrate how it is pushing the limits of human potential. Then they told me that I was the one who would have to do the experiments … And here we go … “

With these words Chris Hemsworth implied that the documentary has really been an experience, and he’s looking forward to seeing it. In the video he shared on his Instagram account we can see him hanging from a rope between mountains, swimming in glacial waters, dragging vehicles, and even walking between skyscrapers, and many other activities that they put their life at risk.

In top shape

Maybe that’s why the physical state of the actor draws so much attention: is stronger than ever. In one of his latest publications he has shown that his arms are burstingas it follows a high intensity workout. It seems that the Australian actor is a true superhero and continues to surpass himself.

The documentary will be available in 2022 on the Disney streaming platform.

…

It sure interests you …

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth dress up for Halloween and show how much their kids have grown