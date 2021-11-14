Checo Pérez starts fourth; Hamilton for the comeback

Brazilian GP in Interlagos, Sao Paulo; remember that all F1 is on Star +, subscribe here

Czech Pérez will start from the fourth position on Sao Paulo Grand Prix, 19th date of the F1 season. Follow the leaderboard here.

His direct rival will start from pole, Valtteri Bottas and with the other Mercedes, from the tenth drawer, Lewis Hamilton will look for the comeback. Max verstappen, who is competing for the drivers’ world championship against Hamilton, will start second.

Pilots in the parade before the Brazilian Grand Prix. Getty

These four drivers have enough new hard and medium tires to meet the fastest strategy according to data from Pirelli: start with medium compound; stop between 17 and 23 for hard tire; another stop from 42 to 47 to put another set of hard and go to the end.

An increase in ambient temperature is expected and therefore track, degradation will play a role throughout the race. Perhaps a more aggressive downgrade than teams expect.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

There will be 71 spins per Autodromo José Carlos Pace of 4,309 kilometers to complete the Grand Prix distance of 305.9 kilometers. A circuit where Red Bull is doing well in the corners, especially in mixed zone two. However, the Mercedes are not bad at all and remain a formidable force on the straights – especially Lewis Hamilton, who has a new internal combustion engine.

The last winner was Max Verstappen in 2019 -the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic of COVID-19-. But since 2014 when Mercedes’ dominance in F1 began, this organization has won four times.

The start of the training lap is scheduled for 11 in the morning, Central Mexico time …